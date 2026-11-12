At $10,250, Could This 1995 Mercedes-Benz E320 Estate Bring Class To Car Line?

It's arguable that the W124-series was the last of the bank-vault-era Benzes. Today's Nice Price or No Dice E320 estate is one of the most desirable of those vaults to potentially invest in, and it has the rare third row. Let's see if its price tag has us opening up our hypothetical bank accounts.

Perhaps the polar opposite of a Mercedes of any era in build quality, safety, and engineering is the backyard-built kit car. Arising in the late 1950s and carrying through its heyday in the 1970s, home-built kit cars typically started with a donor chassis, often from an old Triumph or VW. A fresh fiberglass body gave that chassis new life, and the builder a sense of pride in creating a working, drivable car.

The Meyers Manx SR2 we looked at on Wednesday was an example—and an extremely rare one at that—of a '70s-era kit car. Created by industry legend Bruce Meyers, the SR2 proved to be his swan song, as his company folded shortly after its launch. That makes the small clutch of original SR2s (about 200 total) far more dear when they do come on the market. Our SR2 came with Corvair power and an interior ready for the next owner's taste in upholstery. At $17,000, however, that wasn't a winning combo. You all expected more for that amount and sent the Manx packing with a massive 93% 'No Dice' loss.