At $10,250, Could This 1995 Mercedes-Benz E320 Estate Bring Class To Car Line?
It's arguable that the W124-series was the last of the bank-vault-era Benzes. Today's Nice Price or No Dice E320 estate is one of the most desirable of those vaults to potentially invest in, and it has the rare third row. Let's see if its price tag has us opening up our hypothetical bank accounts.
Perhaps the polar opposite of a Mercedes of any era in build quality, safety, and engineering is the backyard-built kit car. Arising in the late 1950s and carrying through its heyday in the 1970s, home-built kit cars typically started with a donor chassis, often from an old Triumph or VW. A fresh fiberglass body gave that chassis new life, and the builder a sense of pride in creating a working, drivable car.
The Meyers Manx SR2 we looked at on Wednesday was an example—and an extremely rare one at that—of a '70s-era kit car. Created by industry legend Bruce Meyers, the SR2 proved to be his swan song, as his company folded shortly after its launch. That makes the small clutch of original SR2s (about 200 total) far more dear when they do come on the market. Our SR2 came with Corvair power and an interior ready for the next owner's taste in upholstery. At $17,000, however, that wasn't a winning combo. You all expected more for that amount and sent the Manx packing with a massive 93% 'No Dice' loss.
What's in a name?
The closest today's 1995 Mercedes-Benz E320 Estate comes to a kit car is that it's the same model year Mercedes-Benz India, Ltd. began building similar models from knock-down kits at its Chakan assembly plant. This is also nearly the last year for the W124 series as a whole, as it was replaced, body style by body style, over the course of the next three years: 1995 (saloons), 1996 (estates), 1997 (coupes), and 1998 (cabriolets). Mercedes is nothing if not methodical.
This generation, which represents the facelifted version of the W124, was also the first to carry Mercedes' new naming convention of a class letter followed by a number indicating—sometimes only semi-accurately—engine displacement. The company has carried on this convention to this day. Because of that simple nomenclature, we can tell from the name that this is a mid-size E-Class (Executive class) model with a 3.2-liter engine. See? Easy-peasy.
On the straight and narrow
That 3.2-liter engine is an M104.992 straight-six with double-overhead cams and four valves per cylinder. In North American guise, it produces a workmanlike 217 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque. As in all U.S.-bound cars, here it's matched with a five-speed 4G-Tronic automatic actuated through Mercedes' traditional pixelated snake shift gate.
According to the ad, this car has undergone significant repairs and maintenance over its 159,850 miles. The seller notes that under their ownership, they replaced the engine wiring harness, head and head gasket, radiator, and water pump. In addition, the car has a new climate control panel and has had two failed window regulators replaced. Other plusses include Continental tires with plenty of tread left and "flawlessly working" A/C.
With all that in the rearview, the seller now describes the car as "sorted and in excellent working condition." The receipts for the work will accompany the car in the sale for the next owner's reading enjoyment.
Wearing its patina with pride
The car's appearance matches its mechanical status. The exterior is painted Smoke Silver, which the seller notes as paint code 702 for those keeping score. Yes, there will be a test later. The ad claims this Benz isn't a show car, but that it's solid enough to take out in public without embarrassment. On the downside, there are noticeable scratches and wear-through areas on the rear bumper and rocker moldings, but otherwise the paint looks to be in top-notch shape. Factory eight-hole alloys lend the car an all-original look, but could stand some work with a Scotchbrite to bring out their best nature.
In the cabin, the seller notes in the ad that the driver's seat shows wear and, wisely (sneakily?), doesn't show us how extensive it is. The rest of the cabin presents well, and the desirable rear-facing foldable third row is present and accounted for. If we're picking nits, we can point out that the (real) wood on the center console around the shifter is showing signs of losing battles with the sun. The seller, clearly appreciative of the car overall, claims it "wears its patina with pride."
On the plus side, a more modern stereo has been installed, but it's a Mercedes unit, so it keeps the vibe alive. Other plusses to consider: the car has a clean title, a passing smog test grade, and carries current registration, so there's no back-due malarkey for the next owner.
Sunday best?
Apparently, under its current owner, this Benz has not been pressed into daily driver duty, as the seller claims to use it "as a Sunday driver and for the occasional school run." That's an acceptable compromise to keep the wear and tear at a minimum while still letting the car get some exercise. Based on the seller's description, though, this seems like a solid car to daily, and what a classy ride it would be.
Naturally, that class comes at a cost: $10,250. It should be noted that Mercedes' E-Class estates and their earlier W123 siblings are highly desirable in the present market, making them pricier than the average bear.
The question for you is whether or not this seemingly well-sorted estate is worth the seller's $10,250 asking. What do you think? Is that a fair deal for a classy classic? Or is that too much for something taking pride in its patina?
You decide!
Los Angeles, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
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