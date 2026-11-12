These Cars Look Best On Aftermarket Wheels
Sometimes, a car's factory wheels just aren't right. Too small, too big, wrong color, wrong design — automakers get it right once in a while, but more often than not they're boring at best. Luckily, we have aftermarket wheels. Unluckily, those don't always work either, and in some cases they're worse than the OEM wheel they're there to replace. That's why, earlier this week, I asked you all to tell me the cars you think look best on aftermarket wheels. Today, we're seeing what you said.
This is a great one, because your answers are truly across the board. We've got cars from Japan, Europe, and the U.S.; luxury sedans and tiny roadsters and everything in between. Plenty of you even submitted cars you've owned and put aftermarket wheels on in the past, which shows a level of confidence in your own decisions that I respect. Let's dive into all of your answers.
Volkswagen GTI
As some have said, most cars look great on aftermarket wheels if the wheels have been chosen correctly and fit the car well. I still shake my head when I see wheels that stick out that clearly were not intended for that car but were probably a Facebook Marketplace deal, they should have turned down the deal instead of looking ridiculous.
If I had to pick though, a VW GTI on some aftermarket BBS wheels is always a classic that cannot be beat. Looking almost OEM, but not quite and goes together like peanut butter and jelly. Nothing better than a clean GTI on some BBS wheels that bring out the lines of the car.....chefs kiss.
Submitted by: Mike
M.I.A.T.A.
A Miata. They look great with Watanabes, Heliums, BBS wirebaskets, and just about anything else. Stock wheels are okay on NC and ND, but in my opinion the early stock wheels were not very attractive.
Submitted by: J-Wins
You can keep your El Dorado
1990s Thunderbirds looked great with Cobra 5-spoke wheels.
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
C8 Corvette
I believe base C8 Corvettes need aftermarket wheels to look good. The Z06, ZR1, Grand Sport and E-Ray look fine without them but the base NEEDS them!
Submitted by: whydoesyourducatisoundbroken
Intra-Toyota swaps
I am more about "what other OEM wheel I can put on my car". for example older Lexus "monoblock" looking wheels from SC look great on older GS or LS cars.
or the 20" 5-spoke Toyota Venza look great on Toyota SUV of the same generation or close.
Submitted by: STR86
Upbadging? Upwheeling?
If the aftermarket wheels are black, none of them.
I think if you have to buy a lower trim level and can find a set of aftermarket wheels that give the vehicle the look of the higher trim model, that can look good.
Submitted by: LeftLaneTRDPrius
Black is so last year
Any car that comes with black wheels from the factory. The black wheel fad is tired.
Submitted by: Scoobie2
JDM on JDM
I know it's the cliche, but almost any JDM car looks right at home with TE37s. You'd be hard pressed to find a JDM car that didn't look clean with a nice set of TE37s
Submitted by: Joe
Toyobaru
I was going to post either 14R60 86 TRD Zn6 or GR86 ZN6 then I read on the aftermarket wheels, guess wheels from TRD or GR doesn't count then
Somehow I prefer some of the stock wheels especially R18 from TRD or R19 from GR, not to mention it's much more rarer to see ZN6 owner using GR or TRD wheels rather than aftermarket wheels
But probably I'm just the minority who thinks Stock TRD or Stock GR looks better than aftermarket wheels for ZN6
Submitted by: Derry
It's all down to taste
Most of them on the correctly chosen wheel.
Submitted by: R. Cavaretti