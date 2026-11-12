These Cars Look Best On Aftermarket Wheels

As some have said, most cars look great on aftermarket wheels if the wheels have been chosen correctly and fit the car well. I still shake my head when I see wheels that stick out that clearly were not intended for that car but were probably a Facebook Marketplace deal, they should have turned down the deal instead of looking ridiculous.

If I had to pick though, a VW GTI on some aftermarket BBS wheels is always a classic that cannot be beat. Looking almost OEM, but not quite and goes together like peanut butter and jelly. Nothing better than a clean GTI on some BBS wheels that bring out the lines of the car.....chefs kiss.