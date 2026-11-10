Let's face it: Most stock wheels are, at best, fine. Occasionally one will stand out for its looks, usually because it's been made by Mercedes, but most OEM wheels are just some basic metal that you can wrap a tire around. That's good enough for getting from point A to point B, but we car enthusiasts often want better. Enter the entire world of aftermarket wheels, in any style you could dream up — rally turbofans, classic five-spokes, even teddy bears.

Today, though, we're not here to talk about the wheels themselves. We're here to talk about the cars they go on, and that brings us to a very broad question: What car looks best on aftermarket wheels? I'll accept answers to this in two forms, either cars that most need aftermarket wheels or cars that look best on the most different designs of aftermarket wheel. Are those criteria wide-open enough for you?