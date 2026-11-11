The Bat Signal Is Calling: Batman's 'The Dark Knight' Motorcycle Hits The Auction Block

The season of giving is almost here, and the perfect gift for the Batman fans in your life, or shamelessly just you, might be this very real Batpod. The Batman motorcycle, featured in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises" just so happens to be on on auction right now with Propstore, as part of its Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in London. It also happens to close just in time to get it home and under whatever shrine you celebrate for the winter solstice.

Originally sold by Propstore in 2016 as part of its Entertainment Memorabilia Auction, this is the bike used in notable "The Dark Knight" moments such as when Batman (Christian Bale) evaded the Joker (Heath Ledger), demonstrating the Batpod's abilities to climb walls and turn around without moving forward thanks to the wheels' ability to flip side-to-side, making the Hummer's crabwalking capabilities look like ancient technology. In "The Dark Knight Rises," Batman gave Catwoman (Anne Hathaway) the Batpod to use as a getaway vehicle while he took on Bane and the League of Shadows.

Batman's Batpod was born from the minds of Nolan and production designer for the films, Nathan Crowley, whose work has included "Wonka," the "Wicked" films, Dunkirk," "Westworld," and "Interstellar." It was made to be an alternative for Batman's Tumbler, the armored-tank vehicle that happens to also be quite multi-faceted, like when it transformed into a heavy duty flight vehicle to escape Gotham Police as they cornered Batman in an alley. The man who brought the bike to life was Chris Corbould, who was special-effects supervisor for both films but might be best known for his work on the James Bond film series and "Inception," for which he won an Academy award.