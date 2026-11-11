Lincoln Recalls 37,000 Navigators Because The Front Seats Might Be Haunted

If the U.S. were a sane country, stores would be decorated for Thanksgiving right now, not covered in Santas and blasting Christmas music. But regardless of whether you properly appreciate our national eating holiday or insist on skipping straight to the materialist holiday, at least we can all agree spooky season should be behind us. Which is why we wish we'd caught Lincoln's latest Navigator recall last month when it was more on theme. You see, according to the recall, Lincoln's concerned some of its seats could basically become haunted.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published the recall on October 20, less than two weeks before Halloween, but sadly, we missed it until our friends over at Car and Driver spotted it yesterday. Technically, neither Lincoln, NHTSA, nor Car and Driver used the word "haunted," but what other term are you supposed to use when the official description of the recall is literally, "Front Passenger Seat May Move Unexpectedly,"? Ghosts or no ghosts, those Navigator seats sound haunted, and you'll never convince me otherwise.

Per the information in the recall, Lincoln believes as many as 36,994 Navigators built for the 2025, 2026, and 2027 model years could be affected. Typically, though, recalls involve a large number of cars the automaker wants to check for a defect, even if only 1%-3% of the recalled vehicles will likely have any problems. This one's a little different, though, with the recall report estimating a whopping 100% estimated to have the defect. So if you own one of the affected Navigators, the dealer will probably have to fix it.