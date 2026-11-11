1967 Ford Ranchero For Sale With 3,100 Miles Shown Is 351 V8 Swapped, Bright Red And Ready To Roll

Under the hood, though, is the mod that really matters: The Ranchero's factory 289ci V8 engine and its associated three-speed manual gearbox have been replaced with a 351 ci V8 and a four on the floor (with a Hurst shifter, even). It's not technically a period-correct swap, as the 351 postdates this Ranchero by a couple of years, but it's close enough that I'll count it. Better than putting a Coyote under there and pretending that the Ford badging maintains the car's character.

This OEM-plus Ranchero is on Bring a Trailer right now at a bidding price of just $2,500, which falls firmly into "Amber wants this" territory. I'm going to need you all to bump that number up until this ute starts to look like more of a bad idea to me, or Jalopnik's local kei car and motorcycle girlie might just end up with a giant hunk of American muscle street-parked outside her apartment. Surely you'll save me from that fate, right?