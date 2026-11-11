At $17,000, Is This Meyers Manx SR2 A Super Cool Cat?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Manx SR2 is the second VW-based kit car offered by legendary builder Bruce Meyers, and it features a design he thought would be far harder to copy than his first: the ubiquitous dune buggy. Let's decide what such a unique bit of car culture should cost.

With the recent discontinuation of the Supra, fans eager to carry the torch of non-tepid Toyotas are left with only the GR86 coupe and the crazily expensive GR Corolla as rides of choice. The fact that Toyota couldn't be bothered to develop the last-generation Supra on its own, leveraging BMW for most of the under-skirt bits, makes it questionable whether the company even has any interest in sporty cars anymore. Instead of pulse-pumping sports cars, the company offers around a dozen five-door crossover-style vehicles, since that's what sells these days.

That wasn't always the case; in addition to the Supra, Toyota once offered a rally-bred version of the stalwart Celica and a full-blown mid-engine sports car in the MR2. We looked at a 1993 Toyota MR2 on Tuesday, a non-turbo car that otherwise had all the options we'd want. Unfortunately, that non-turbo nature and a non-working A/C compressor called into question its $14,000 asking price. In the end, you all gave that a heave-ho in an 85% 'No Dice' downvote.