At $14,000, Is This 1993 Toyota MR2 A Red-Hot Deal?

According to its seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice MR2 is a highly optioned model and was once sold on Bring a Trailer. It's been demoted to a Facebook Marketplace ad, and it's up to us to decide whether its price matches that lower-tier venue.

Rumored federal rollover safety standards effectively killed off convertible production in the U.S. from 1976 to the early '80s. The convertibles that boldly remained on the market during this time were all older cars like the MGB and Mercedes-Benz SL.

It was that latter convertible, the two-seater Benz, that served as the role model for the 1977 Cadillac Seville Milan we looked at on Monday. A custom-bodied two-seater convertible, the Milan attempted to fill that obvious gap in North America's car lineup. Unfortunately, the car's odd proportions gave the impression that upon arrival, its occupants would be revealed to be a congress of clowns rather than a chic couple with wind-tousled hair. That factor, plus questions about the car's condition, made us all question the seller's set $8,000 asking price. In short order, that dropped in an 82% 'No Dice' loss.