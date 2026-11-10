These Cars Scream 'I'm Divorced!'

Just about every car tells us a little bit about the person who drives it. Who they are, what they like, their priorities, where they are in life — all of these things can be signaled by their choice of car. Whether or not they're divorced can also be inferred from what they drive, and that idea is what brought me to the question I asked you all last week.

I wanted to know what car screams, "I'm divorced!" Whether intentionally or not, what car lets the whole world know that you and your spouse just couldn't make it work? Marriages don't always work out, and that's okay. A divorce can be a new start, and sometimes a new start needs a new car. Let the people know you're back out there, giving it another go! You guys had some very solid submissions over the weekend, and while there are some usual suspects in there, there were some left-field choices that did surprise me.

In any case, that's enough out of me. How about you all head on down below and check out what cars your fellow Jalops think scream that you're divorced. Did your car make the list? If it did, are you divorced? If you're not, perhaps it's time to do some soul searching and make sure everything is going well with your spouse... before it's too late.