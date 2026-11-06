There are few bigger changes in a person's life than when they get divorced, which is probably why it's not too uncommon for a divorce to be rung in with the purchase of a new car — provided you didn't get taken to the cleaners by your spouse's far-superior lawyers. You've got a new life, new priorities and even a new way you'd like to have yourself represented to the world, and that idea is what brings me to today's question.

I want to know what car screams "I'm divorced!" What car lets everybody know that it didn't work out between you and the missus (or mister)? While technically, yes, any car can be a divorced person's car, that's really not what I'm looking for today. I want to know what car leaves zero doubt that someone has to sit separately from his ex-wife at school functions for fear that there could be an incident.

I'm not going to be too much of a stickler about the car you pick, either. It can be new or used, because classic cars definitely have an air of divorce about them, too, and so do cheap used cars — especially if divorce court didn't go your way.