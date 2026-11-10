How A Salesman Accidentally Convinced Shaquille O'Neal To Buy 3 Ridiculously Expensive Cars

Some 30 years ago, Shaquille O'Neal signed a groundbreaking $120 million deal to don Los Angeles Lakers colors and put away his Orlando Magic jersey. Several years later, he wandered into a Rolls-Royce showroom with his friend Alex and started browsing the hand-built grandeur.

Now, O'Neal had money to spare, but he wasn't quite up for indiscriminate spending. "I like to spend money, but I don't like to waste money. So I don't want to spend $400,000 for a car," O'Neal recalled in a Revolt interview. He went about asking a salesperson about the prices of the showroom's many Roll-Royces. That's when the salesperson said the wrong thing. Or the right thing, considering the commission on three hilariously expensive cars.

In O'Neal's book, "Shaq Uncut: My Story," he recalls the question as especially disrespectful, be it accidental or deliberate. The salesperson gave the Lakers sweatpants-clad O'Neal a glance and, per Basketball Network, asked, "Are you sure you can afford it, sonny boy?" That did it. Shaq lost it. "I said, 'What the f*** did you just say to me?'" So, he pointed around the showroom. "I want that silver hardtop one, and I want the green one, and give that red one over there, too."

One of those cars, the silver hardtop O'Neal selected, was a 2004 Rolls-Royce Phantom. That car sold in November 2026 on Bring-a-Trailer for $62,000. Not exactly the $320,000 or so O'Neal likely paid for it when it was new in 2004. Although he was shopping in a Rolls-Royce dealer, Shaq's book mentions a handful of Bentleys as part of the splurge. Whichever British luxury marque made O'Neal's list of picks, it was quite the spendy visit to a dealership.