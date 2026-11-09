At $8,000, Could This 1977 Cadillac Seville Milan Get You To Go Short?

Custom-built by Millan Coach Builders of Simi Valley, California, today's Nice Price or No Dice Cadillac Milan is one of around 500 converted and truncated two-seaters. Let's see if its price will make short business of securing a sale.

For nearly a decade and a half in the 1980s and '90s, Chrysler's K-Car served as the basis for over three-quarters of the company's automotive output. During that span, the humble FWD platform spawned nearly fifty different models, encompassing family cars, wagons, sports cars, limos, and Chrysler's savior minivans.

We looked at an amazingly clean example of one of those models last Friday: a 1986 Chrysler LeBaron Town & Country with fewer than 4,000 miles. It was a total throwback, and in beautiful shape. Still, nice as it was, few of you wanted to step into that time machine, especially at its $18,900 asking price. Ultimately, the comments dunned the LeBaron as just a crappy K Car, with the voting going likewise in an 82% 'No Dice' loss.