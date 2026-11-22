In 1971, Toyota put out an ad for the Land Cruiser. The picture was of a 12-year-old FJ25, and the headline read, "We'll know how long it lasts when the first one wears out." In the ad Toyota touts how the Land Cruiser is designed and built to last. From its steel bumper to its heavy-duty suspension to the straight-six 155-horsepower engine, everything was engineered for durability.

Even back then, the Land Cruiser was already establishing a reputation for being hard to kill. Indestructible, some might even say. Earning this title was no accident. Toyota built it from tough stock — the Land Cruiser literally used commercial-grade parts the first go-around. Once it was released into the wild, it was soon being used around the world in all sorts of harsh conditions, completing jobs that tested its mettle. Land Cruisers became known as being reliable and tough.

So where did that legacy for toughness begin? Let's look at the very first step in the Land Cruiser lineage, a prototype for the Japanese National Police Reserve. Back in 1950, Toyota needed a Jeep-sized ¼-ton four-wheel-drive vehicle built with parts local to Japan. Toyota used the chassis from the one-ton SB truck, which came with a ladder-style frame, solid front and rear axles, and leaf springs. The Type B engine came from the four-ton BM truck. Let's do some quick math here–a one-ton chassis plus a four-ton engine divided by a ¼-ton truck equals a chassis that was overkill and an engine that was understressed. Thankfully, that turned out to be a great equation and became the template for Land Cruisers to come.