Why Toyota Land Cruisers Have A Reputation For Being Nearly Indestructible
In 1971, Toyota put out an ad for the Land Cruiser. The picture was of a 12-year-old FJ25, and the headline read, "We'll know how long it lasts when the first one wears out." In the ad Toyota touts how the Land Cruiser is designed and built to last. From its steel bumper to its heavy-duty suspension to the straight-six 155-horsepower engine, everything was engineered for durability.
Even back then, the Land Cruiser was already establishing a reputation for being hard to kill. Indestructible, some might even say. Earning this title was no accident. Toyota built it from tough stock — the Land Cruiser literally used commercial-grade parts the first go-around. Once it was released into the wild, it was soon being used around the world in all sorts of harsh conditions, completing jobs that tested its mettle. Land Cruisers became known as being reliable and tough.
So where did that legacy for toughness begin? Let's look at the very first step in the Land Cruiser lineage, a prototype for the Japanese National Police Reserve. Back in 1950, Toyota needed a Jeep-sized ¼-ton four-wheel-drive vehicle built with parts local to Japan. Toyota used the chassis from the one-ton SB truck, which came with a ladder-style frame, solid front and rear axles, and leaf springs. The Type B engine came from the four-ton BM truck. Let's do some quick math here–a one-ton chassis plus a four-ton engine divided by a ¼-ton truck equals a chassis that was overkill and an engine that was understressed. Thankfully, that turned out to be a great equation and became the template for Land Cruisers to come.
Tested worldwide
To see how that reputation evolved, let's next take a look at the legendary Land Cruiser 40 Series, which included the iconic FJ40. Launched in 1960, the FJ40 rode on a heavy-duty ladder-style frame to tackle high-stress and twisting forces. This was the second generation powered by the F-series engine, an inline-6 with a cast-iron block. It was built to have high torque at low rpms, keeping it understressed and reliable. That engine, incidentally, was in production 43 years before being retired, which meant it had the longest run of any Toyota engine. It became known worldwide as a reliable, durable all-terrain vehicle over its 24-year production run.
Toyota engineered the Land Cruiser to be tougher than its environment. The chassis and suspension were overbuilt for the vehicle, and the engine was designed to keep on going. Travel to just about any remote part of the planet, and you will still see a Land Cruiser variant being put to work. Land Cruisers have been used worldwide as farm trucks, fire trucks, and even combat platforms. They also deliver mail in the Outback in Australia, save lives as ambulances in Costa Rica, and are the vehicle of choice for aid organizations and the United Nations and the Red Cross. Land Cruisers are trusted around the world to handle these tough tasks for one reason — they consistently get the job done.
Trusted at home
That ethos was passed down through the generation of trucks that followed. Yes, they got more comfortable, but they didn't compromise on the core promise. The understressed (and still thirsty) engines changed over the years, but the stout cast-iron block stuck around in the North American market until the 200-series arrival in 2008. The frame got boxed in 1967 and body-on-frame construction is still in place today. Solid front axles were standard until 1998 with the 100-series.
Throughout these measured changes over the Land Cruiser's 75-year history, there has been one other constant — the passion of Land Cruiser owners. These enthusiasts have arguably done more to contribute to building the reputation than anything else. Ask any Land Cruiser owner about their truck, and will gladly tell you how 200,000 miles is just getting broken in. As an owner of two — one at 240,000 miles and another at 284,000 miles — I can confirm. Claims of 400,000 and 500,000 miles are not unheard. This trust in their vehicles and reluctance to part with them is a good part of why Land Cruisers have such good resale value.
Those looking to get into a new Land Cruiser are in luck. In 2024, after a two-year absence, Toyota gave us the revival of the off-road icon in the form of a brand-new Land Cruiser. It comes from the Prado line of Land Cruiser, which has been upholding the Land Cruiser name and reputation worldwide since 1990. Will it be another legend? Time will tell.