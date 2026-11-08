2027 Chevy Trax's $2,000 Price Increase Makes Sense
It's always a bummer to see a cheap car get more expensive, even if it still remains a relatively cheap vehicle, and that just happened to the Chevy Trax. The sub-compact crossover is getting a $2,000 price increase to go along with its facelift for the 2027 model year, and I'm here to tell you that it actually makes sense. You can relax. It's OK.
The Trax might cost 8.5% more than it did a year ago, now starting at $25,495 (including destination) for the base LT trim, but a big chunk of that increase comes from the fact that the previous base model, the LS, has been dropped, according to Car and Driver. Chevy has trimmed the Trax's vast lineup from five trim levels to three. In any case, along with the new entry-spec LT, the Activ and RS trims (now condensed into one trim versus the old 1RS and 2RS) will soldier on, both starting at $28,295.
I doubt anyone was really buying the old base Trax LS, anyway. People have standards. Everyone likes to talk about how much they enjoy a cheap vehicle, but at the end of the day, very few base-model vehicles actually get sold. Far more often than not, buyers will go for mid-grade trims on cheap cars, because nobody wants to be traveling around in a tin can, even if it is a good value.
More money, more stuff
The added money and higher base trim also means there's more equipment that comes as standard on the 2027 Trax. Chevy's given it a relatively handsome facelift with new headlights and all-LED taillights, which is worth a few bucks if you ask me, but there's also plenty of other features that now come as standard. Inside, there's now a standard 11-inch digital gauge cluster and 11.3-inch center infotainment screen running Google Built-in. This seems like a vast improvement over the analog gauges of the old LS, for sure. Hell, even the higher-end Trax only had an 8-inch gauge cluster before.
The little crossover also has automatic intersection emergency braking, automated reverse braking, front park assist, rear cross-traffic braking, rear seatbelt indicator, safety seat alert and side bicyclist alert. All in all, that's not a bad deal for a car that starts under $25,500, and if you agree with my sentiment, Chevy says the 2027 Trax will be available sometime in the spring of 2027. I know, it's a shame when a car gets more expensive, but usually it just happens because an automaker thinks of a bigger number. At least this time, there's a good reason behind it.