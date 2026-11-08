2027 Chevy Trax's $2,000 Price Increase Makes Sense

It's always a bummer to see a cheap car get more expensive, even if it still remains a relatively cheap vehicle, and that just happened to the Chevy Trax. The sub-compact crossover is getting a $2,000 price increase to go along with its facelift for the 2027 model year, and I'm here to tell you that it actually makes sense. You can relax. It's OK.

The Trax might cost 8.5% more than it did a year ago, now starting at $25,495 (including destination) for the base LT trim, but a big chunk of that increase comes from the fact that the previous base model, the LS, has been dropped, according to Car and Driver. Chevy has trimmed the Trax's vast lineup from five trim levels to three. In any case, along with the new entry-spec LT, the Activ and RS trims (now condensed into one trim versus the old 1RS and 2RS) will soldier on, both starting at $28,295.

I doubt anyone was really buying the old base Trax LS, anyway. People have standards. Everyone likes to talk about how much they enjoy a cheap vehicle, but at the end of the day, very few base-model vehicles actually get sold. Far more often than not, buyers will go for mid-grade trims on cheap cars, because nobody wants to be traveling around in a tin can, even if it is a good value.