At $18,900, Is This Incredibly Low-Mileage 1986 Chrysler LeBaron Town & Country A Woody You Would Buy?

With just 3,800 miles on the clock, today's Nice Price or No Dice LeBaron Town & Country is a true time capsule of '80s glory. It even has a bench seat in the front! Now priced about 30% more than when it was new, we'll have to decide whether it's worth it to feel the MTV-era vibes.

With the introduction of the Prius in the late 1990s, Toyota rewrote the meaning of a "hybrid auto." Before the Prius mated electric and internal combustion motors for power, a hybrid auto typically meant an American engine in a European car. The Sunbeam Tiger with its British-built body and Ford 289 was a hybrid. So too were the Iso Rivolta and the clutch of Bizzarrini, which sported Chevy small-block power.

The 2013 Cadillac Escalade we looked at on Thursday is a hybrid in the modern sense, featuring a gearbox employing two electric motors to aid the V8 engine in both driving the SUV and keeping its high-voltage battery full of electrons. That was, and still is, a fiddly system with a number of known failure points. On top of that, our Escalade already had 140K under its belt, so those failures could be expected at any given time. Those factors led to warnings in the comments and eventually, a 65% 'No Dice' loss for the Caddy's $11,995 asking price.