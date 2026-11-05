Suzuki GSX-10R And SV-7S Put New Twists On Old Classics

Suzuki has long been, for better and for worse, a motorcycle maker that keeps its old assembly lines running. While the company comes up with something truly new every once in a while, it's more likely to figure out a new combination of parts it already has laying around. So, for EICMA, we shouldn't be surprised that Suzuki's big announcements are based around engines old enough to drink. We also shouldn't be surprised that those engines are inside what look to be some damn good bikes.

Suzuki's big reveals this year are the SV-7S and GSX-10R, bikes built around the 27-year-old SV650 engine and 21-year-old K5 GSX-R1000 engines, respectively. The former looks to be a mild update to the outgoing SV650, with new lighting, emissions equipment, a quickshifter, and a ride-by-wire throttle wrapped around the prior bike's frame and engine. Most importantly, the SV-7S is available in Europe, meaning that the 645 cc V-twin lives on under Euro 5+ emissions. Suzuki's site doesn't list power claims for the new bike, but it's likely to make the same 73 horses it has since time immemorial.