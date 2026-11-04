2027 Honda Africa Twin Offers More Displacement, Skyhook Suspension, And The Bike's Funniest Trim Level

The Honda Africa Twin is one of the best adventure bikes on the market, but Honda isn't resting on its laurels with its biggest ADV just yet. For EICMA, the company revealed a new generation for the Africa Twin line, bumping the bike from CRF1100L to CRF1150L with tech, styling, and comfort updates to match. The biggest change, though, is a new third sibling in the AT line: Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports, meet the Africa Twin Enduro Sports.

The new engine is a 1,131 cc parallel twin, presumably with the same 270-degree crank offset that's so in vogue right now. Honda claims 117 horsepower and 88 pounds-feet of torque from the new mill, though those are global numbers. If they're from the European-spec bike, expect some differences for our U.S. emissions and noise regulations. That engine's bolted to a new frame, one that tucks the fuel tank beneath the seat to lower the center of gravity. It's a trick that worked on my old F800GS, and it'll likely make the new Africa Twin feel smaller than its as-yet-unannounced weight.