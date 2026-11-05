Ayrton Senna's Honda NSX Sells For Record $1.1 Million At Auction

One of the original NSX's biggest selling points was that Honda recruited three-time Formula 1 champion Ayrton Senna to help develop the sports car. While the legendary Brazilian wasn't impressed with the NSX at first, it evolved into a mass-produced machine he eventually praised. Senna's personal 1991 Honda NSX sold for $1.17 million at RM Sotheby's auction in London last week. The sale made the late champion's car the most expensive first-generation NSX ever sold at auction, surpassing a $1.06 million mark set for a 2003 NSX-R last year.

Ken Saito / RM Sotheby's

Honda was contractually obligated to provide Senna with an NSX for his personal use. The Japanese automaker supplied three examples of the sports car, a pair in black and one in Formula Red. The red NSX, the auctioned car, was stored in Portugal and delivered to Senna when he visited the country. It's the same car that the Brazilian was photographed washing with a garden hose. The 1992 documentary "Ayrton Senna: Racing Is In My Blood" also features Senna spinning the wheels on this NSX. After Senna's death in 1994, the sports car stayed with the Portuguese dealership that owned it until 1997.