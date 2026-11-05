At $11,995, Could This 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Make You 'Slade In The Shade?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Cadillac Escalade is a rare Hybrid model with two electric motors sandwiched between its V8 engine and 4WD. Once very expensive, we'll have to see if this Champagne-hued luxury SUV now fits our beer budget.

For the longest time, Bentley Motors and Rolls-Royce were intrinsically intertwined, with Bentley often getting the short shrift in the partnership. In the latter half of the 20th Century, Bentley's cars often felt like an afterthought compared to the Parthenon-grilled Rolls models. That's an unfortunate bit of history, as before Rolls-Royce bought Bentley in 1931, the latter company built entire automobiles, rather than just foisting chassis and drivetrains on commissioned coachbuilders like the former.

The 1997 Bentley Brooklands we looked at on Wednesday attempted to distinguish itself from its near-twin Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit by offering a tauter suspension, toned-down body-color grille surround, and a turbocharger bolted to its 6.75-liter V8 engine. Presented in excellent condition and, in the seller's words, "needing nothing," our Bentley came with an $18,000 asking price. That's about a tenth of what the car cost new, but when it came down to brass tacks, opinions were fairly evenly split on its value. Ultimately, the brave—or foolhardy—among us lost out, as the Bentley bombed in an excruciatingly narrow 52% 'No Dice' loss.