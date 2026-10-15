I'm Heading East In Search Of The Simple Life And I Need A Reliable Road Tripper! What Should I Buy?

Eli is tired of the Los Angeles rat race and is going to head east to live in Maine. He has a Passat wagon that may not make the journey and is looking for a solid road trip car with all-wheel drive and a little towing capacity. With a budget of about $20,000, what car should he buy?

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Here is the scenario.

Getting tired of the west coast so I'll be packing my bags and heading east in a few months. I'm going to be moving from LA to the back country of Maine. Im looking for a truck or SUV to make the trip cross country (with my girlfriend and dog) and then to keep through the winter in Maine. I'll be towing a small trailer be sleeping in the car during the trip. The area I'm moving to gets a lot of snow so AWD is pretty important to me. Budget is about 20k, ideally I'll sell the car next spring. Currently driving a VW Passat wagon which I love, but I don't think it's going to be up for this. Please help!

Quick Facts:

Budget: Around $20,000

Location: Currently LA

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Comfort, reliable, can tow

Doesn't want: Something too wild