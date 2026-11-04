At $18,000, Could This 1997 Bentley Brooklands Let You See How The Other Half Lives?

Based on today's Nice Price or No Dice Bentley's price, you don't have to be a one-percent-er to live life large. Let's see if this stately and imposing saloon makes us want to live it up.

On their third album, "Learning to Crawl," Chrissie Hynde and The Pretenders warned us of "Time the Avenger." A song about bad decisions, regret, and the inability to turn back the clock, it fit the album's tone perfectly, following the untimely deaths of two band members.

The fact is, time keeps marching forward, and we can never slow its pace or fully reverse its effects. That makes looking at cars like the 2001 Audi A4 Quattro Avant we considered yesterday such a scary proposition. While the seller promised that many of the car's wear-and-tear items had been addressed, with any old Audi, there's always some new surprise to darken a day and lighten a wallet. That expectation of future failures on this 25-year-old Audi gave pause, calling into question its $7,450 asking price. In the end, that was just too much to risk, and we saw an overwhelming 73% 'No Dice' loss as a result.