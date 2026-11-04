At $18,000, Could This 1997 Bentley Brooklands Let You See How The Other Half Lives?
Based on today's Nice Price or No Dice Bentley's price, you don't have to be a one-percent-er to live life large. Let's see if this stately and imposing saloon makes us want to live it up.
On their third album, "Learning to Crawl," Chrissie Hynde and The Pretenders warned us of "Time the Avenger." A song about bad decisions, regret, and the inability to turn back the clock, it fit the album's tone perfectly, following the untimely deaths of two band members.
The fact is, time keeps marching forward, and we can never slow its pace or fully reverse its effects. That makes looking at cars like the 2001 Audi A4 Quattro Avant we considered yesterday such a scary proposition. While the seller promised that many of the car's wear-and-tear items had been addressed, with any old Audi, there's always some new surprise to darken a day and lighten a wallet. That expectation of future failures on this 25-year-old Audi gave pause, calling into question its $7,450 asking price. In the end, that was just too much to risk, and we saw an overwhelming 73% 'No Dice' loss as a result.
That name tracks
Okay, if you all had a hard time justifying the potential future costs of an old mid-level Audi, let's see how you do with today's far fancier-pantsed 1997 Bentley Brooklands saloon. Bentley offered the Brooklands for a short five years, from 1993 to 1998, though the model was merely an evolution of the earlier Mulsanne, introduced all the way back in 1980. That makes the model a grand dame of British luxury comportment.
Following the marque's fancy of naming its models after race tracks or sections thereof, the Brooklands takes its name from the Brooklands circuit outside of Surrey, England. It was the world's first banked oval raceway, inspiring the Indianapolis Motor Speedway when it opened in 1907 and hosting its last race in 1939. In the years in between, Bentleys raced on the track, reinforcing the model's legacy. In another unique connection, the British aircraft manufacturer Vickers located a factory at the Brooklands Aerodrome, right next to the track, and later, when this Brooklands was built, that company was the majority owner of Rolls-Royce and Bentley.
A heavy hitter
With that bit of history out of the way, let's get to just what this car is. When it was built, Bentley and Rolls-Royce were kissing cousins (I know, eww, that phrase), with both marques sharing production in Crewe on the same platform. That means that, save for its rounded grille, some suspension tuning, and a whole herd of Flying B badges, this model is essentially the same as the contemporary Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit. That means it also shares the Rolls-Royce 6.75-liter OHV V8 engine.
When it debuted in 1993, the Brooklands was meant to be a less expensive (but still very expensive) model slotted under the Turbo R. As such, it was initially available only with a naturally aspirated version of that Rolls engine. That changed in 1996, when the Brooklands got a light-pressure turbo edition, producing 300 horsepower and an impressive 442 pound-feet of torque. That's a good thing, considering this luxury barge is fitted with every comfort and convenience feature the late '90s could offer, bringing the car's weight to over 5,300 pounds. That means reasonable performance and jaw-dropping thirst for premium fuel.
Needs nothing
This Brooklands, which the ad claims to be painted in Black Emerald Mica over a parchment Connolly leather interior with spruce trim on the dash and doors, looks to be in fabulous condition. The paint, which appears dark green in the pictures, is accented by elegant but not overwhelming chrome trim and a handsome set of factory alloy wheels.
One notable feature of the Brooklands' cabin is the placement of the four-speed automatic shifter. It sits on the center console, a first for the model line, which traditionally used a column shifter.
The interior, swathed in two-tone leather and elegant wood, cossets passengers like they're in an English drawing room. The only thing missing is the sound of a fire crackling in a hearth. In fact, the ad says nothing is missing from this car, stating categorically that it "needs nothing." In addition to being mechanically and visually sound, the seller notes that the 67,402-mile car comes with a clean title, a passing smog test grade, and a Carfax report offering the kind of dull reading you want on any used car.
The tip of the iceberg?
Of course, this is a Bentley. And it's a Bentley of a certain age (even older than yesterday's Audi), which means this Brooklands will likely need something in the future. That's to be feared, not eagerly awaited, because parts for these cars are incredibly expensive, and certain maintenance and repair work often requires special tools. Do you possess those? I certainly don't.
That's why anyone interested in a car like this needs to choose the best one they can find and afford. The thing is, these cars are getting very affordable to buy, even in good shape, for a variety of reasons. This one asks $18,000, which I think we can all admit seems like a lot of car for the money. But will it cost far more in the long run? Magic 8-Ball is inconclusive.
What's your take on this Bentley at an $18,000 asking price? Is that a safe bet to slip into the lap of luxury, at least until something major breaks and sullies the experience? Or is even that amount too much to fall into this Brooklands' honey trap?
You decide!
Los Angeles, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
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