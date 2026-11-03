At $7,450, Could This Clean 2001 Audi A4 Avant Quattro Be The One For You?

The Audi cult has come together to keep today's Nice Price or No Dice A4 Avant on the road. There's still work to be done, but the seller advises that it will come with a service manual to ease the burden. Let's see how burdensome we find its price.

When you think of Wrangler, what's the first thing to come to mind? Is it the legendary Jeep that debuted during WWII? Or is it the brand of blue jeans originally designed for rodeo wear and that are just as old? It's unusual for two brands to leverage the same name, even when they serve different categories. The main corporate concern is that one brand's failure might possibly taint the other's fortunes.

That wasn't a primary concern when we considered the 2003 Jeep Wrangler Sahara that came our way on Monday. A bit battered, but not beyond redemption, the Wrangler (Jeep, not jeans) came with a factory hardtop and a $7,500 asking price. You all mostly liked what you saw and weren't too perturbed by the price. That combo earned the Wrangler (Jeep, not jeans) a narrow but ultimately victorious 55% 'Nice Price' nod.