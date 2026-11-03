At $7,450, Could This Clean 2001 Audi A4 Avant Quattro Be The One For You?
The Audi cult has come together to keep today's Nice Price or No Dice A4 Avant on the road. There's still work to be done, but the seller advises that it will come with a service manual to ease the burden. Let's see how burdensome we find its price.
When you think of Wrangler, what's the first thing to come to mind? Is it the legendary Jeep that debuted during WWII? Or is it the brand of blue jeans originally designed for rodeo wear and that are just as old? It's unusual for two brands to leverage the same name, even when they serve different categories. The main corporate concern is that one brand's failure might possibly taint the other's fortunes.
That wasn't a primary concern when we considered the 2003 Jeep Wrangler Sahara that came our way on Monday. A bit battered, but not beyond redemption, the Wrangler (Jeep, not jeans) came with a factory hardtop and a $7,500 asking price. You all mostly liked what you saw and weren't too perturbed by the price. That combo earned the Wrangler (Jeep, not jeans) a narrow but ultimately victorious 55% 'Nice Price' nod.
Avant garde
Not everyone knows the difference between four-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. They sound similar and interchangeable, but the terms describe distinct drivetrains, each designed for specific purposes. The Jeep we looked at yesterday was 4WD, a drivetrain that ties all four wheels together when needed through a central locking differential for low-speed maneuvering through mud and over rocks.
By contrast, today's 2001 Audi A4 Quattro Avant is permanently activated AWD and is intended not for off-roading but for more secure handling and power application in inclement weather. For Audi, at least, this drivetrain is time-tested and rally-proven. Their personalities are further differentiated by their looks: the Jeep being brutish and basic while the Audi is one of the most handsome and elegant small estates ever offered for sale.
This one, in Cactus Green with the coal mine black interior that was favored by German carmakers back in the day, comes with a clean title, 175,020 miles under its Cactus Green belt, and an extensive list of refurbishment and renewal that has left it looking like Cinderella before the ball.
So many valves
Under the A4's hood is a 20-valve version of Volkswagen/Audi's ubiquitous inline four, here in 1.8-liter displacement, denoted as the "AJL". Turbocharged and intercooled, the engine makes 170 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. That's routed through a five-speed automatic with Tiptronic manual controls on both the lever and steering wheel for when the driver is feeling a little spicy. Naturally, as a Quattro, it sends torque to all four wheels via a central viscous diff. We'll get to more on the mechanical situation in a sec, but first, let's address the car's appearance.
Overall, this little Audi looks to be in great condition for its age and not insignificant miles. The paint still shines; there are no significant dings or dents beneath that top coat, and the headlamp lenses show only minor clouding. According to the seller, they addressed minor paint imperfections, including bumper scrapes and hatch scratches. Surprisingly, the interior is in even better shape, looking almost as-new thanks to several replacement parts and general care and cleaning. Even the comically flimsy dashboard cup holder appears to be working as originally intended.
The fix is in
Plenty of other work has gone into this A4's care and feeding. That included replacing several suspension components and wheel bearings, all set at factory ride height. Most importantly, the engine has received a ton of maintenance, starting with a timing belt and water pump replacement (a plus because this is an interference engine). That work continued to the exhaust, which had the catalytic converter, O2 sensor, and mounting hardware replaced. Another major update was converting the A/C from R12 to R134. New rotors and pads, plus chasing down a number of electrical gremlins, round out the major mechanical work.
In addition to all the wrenching, the ad notes that any broken or missing parts—such as the jack and emergency triangle (German car) have all been replaced. There are still a few bugs to be tracked down, including rear door security sensors and the CD player. Fortunately, the seller is throwing in a manual for future owners. Per the ad description, the car now throws no codes and is ready for the next owner "to drive it away with confidence."
By the book
For that confident drive away to happen, there's the small matter of the seller's set price of $7,450. That's almost exactly what yesterday's more rough-hewn Jeep asked, making for an interesting contrast. Naturally, these are wildly different vehicles in both design and intent, but they hail from almost the same year and, as noted, fall in the same price range. Which would you rather have?
Wait. Strike that. Let's focus on the Audi for now. We do, after all, have to consider it on its own merits, not in comparison to a truck or a pair of blue jeans, whichever yesterday's Wrangler was.
With that in mind, what's your take on this well-cared-for and rehabilitated A4 Avant at that $7,450 asking price? Does that feel fair given its now turnkey presentation? Or is that too much for a car that's already nickel-and-dimed its present owner significantly?
You decide!
Seattle, Washington, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to Bill Oybell for the hookup!
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