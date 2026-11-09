Which Generation Of Hyundai Tucson Is Safest According To The IIHS

Car safety has come a long way since the days of yore. Ask the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The organization's crash testing standards have evolved significantly over 30+ years as more new vehicles keep getting better at protecting their occupants. By now, we're pretty familiar with the IIHS Top Safety Pick awards. However, just because your second-gen 2011 Hyundai Tucson has the Top Safety Pick under its belt doesn't mean it's as safe as the third-gen 2021 model, which also happens to be a Top Safety Pick winner.

Although the IIHS rates the small SUV highly, understand that it also keeps updating the award's eligibility criteria as the years go by. For example, headlights were not even part of the Top Safety Pick criteria in 2010, nor were vehicle-to-vehicle or pedestrian crash-prevention features. And Top Safety Pick+ wasn't even a thing before 2013. In fact, looking at the many generations of the small SUV, it's fair to conclude that fourth-generation Tucsons (2022-2026) appear to be the safest, according to the IIHS. Not only have certain fourth-generation Tucsons gone through the organization's slew of updated testing standards, but they have consistently been part of the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ category between 2022 and 2026, unlike the third or prior generation models.

If you're looking for the safest model year within the fourth generation, the 2026 Tucson looks like the strongest candidate. While models built after March 2024 have fared really well in the updated tests, the eligibility criteria for Top Safety Pick+ have changed between 2024 and 2026, with the most recent update pushing automakers to improve their crash avoidance systems and protection for back seat passengers. Still, despite the tougher rules, the 2026 Tucson meets all the requirements for Top Safety Pick+.