At $7,500, Will This 2003 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Get Its Just Dessert?
Introduced in the 1940s, the Willys Jeep has long been hailed as the "truck that won the war." Let's see whether any of that DNA remains in today's Nice Price or No Dice Wrangler and, if so, whether its price wins our admiration.
It's almost unheard of for an automobile model to switch from one end driving to the other, but that has happened on at least two occasions. The first time came in 1970 when Triumph released the Toledo, a model visually identical to the preceding FWD 1300, but featuring RWD under its twinsie bodywork. The Toledo went on to sire the legendary Dolomite Sprint, making that initially backward-seeming move a laudable decision. Another notable example of an existing model switching driving ends is the Polestar 2, which, with its 2024 refresh, changed its base single-motor layout from front- to rear-wheel-drive.
The 2024 Polestar 2 Long Range we looked at last Friday proved that point moot as the model offers dual motors driving both ends. It also had the model's biggest battery, a desirable driving assistance package, and, at $22,995, seemingly unfathomable depreciation. That latter affliction might be because Polestar sales are currently being banned in the U.S. due to the model's China origins, with owners possibly wanting out before the parts situation becomes dire. Regardless of threats of impending doom, our Polestar's condition and price had a number of you willing to take the chance—hypothetically, of course—earning the EV a respectable 66% 'Nice Price' win.
A desert oasis
The name Sahara comes from Arabic, where it means "desert." Of course, that means we shouldn't call the world's largest non-polar desert the "Sahara Desert," since that is redundant. It's the same thing as calling Los Angeles' ancient fossil graveyard the "La Brea Tar Pits," since that is literally "The Tar Tar Pits."
Jeep chose the Sahara name for one of the myriad trim levels and special editions applied to the TJ Wrangler over its 10-year model run. The Sahara package included body-color fender extenders, full doors, cloth upholstery, and five-spoke alloy wheels.
This 2003 Jeep Wrangler Sahara is painted in Sienna Pearl matched to a gray hardtop and interior trim. Its running boards and outer bumper caps were likely once black but, due to the sun's daily attacks, have also faded to a similar gray hue. Other indicators of this Jeep's age include a cracked and dented right-front fender and rust bubbling through on both front wings. Fortunately, those are bolt-ons, and replacements are readily available from places like Amazon and eBay, making these aesthetic imperfections easy to address.
Solid citizen
The rest of the Jeep appears to be in good condition, with the seller noting the frame and the rest of the bodywork are free of rust. That's a big deal, considering this TJ is offered in Pennsylvania, arguably the crusty buckle on the Rust Belt.
Another attractive aspect of this TJ is its removable hard top. Yes, removing or replacing the top is a job that'll take two (or three) people to complete, but it really makes this a four-season ride. The seller does warn, however, that while the A/C works fine, the heater is non-functional, so all passengers should be forewarned to bundle up in inclement weather.
Other notable info from the ad includes a new set of tires, a refreshed front axle driveshaft and U-joints, and a new battery and radiator. So far, this Jeep has done 144,370 miles and comes with a clean title and a current state safety inspection sticker.
The last of AMC
It should be noted that the TJ edition of the Wrangler was the last to express any of its American Motors Corporation heritage. After this model, the legendary AMC straight six would be retired, exorcising the last vestiges of its former parent in favor of fully Daimler-Chrysler parts.
As such, it's good to see the AMC 4.0-six under this TJ's hood. Not much can go wrong with these cast-iron throwbacks, and they still make a reasonable 190 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque. Also in the plus column, this TJ mates that engine with a five-speed manual and part-time 4WD with Dana axles at both ends.
Things this Jeep might need? Well, there are those fenders and a bumper cap in the front that 'could' be repaired. Also, time should be set aside to bring the heater back up to snuff. Then there's the Phillies sticker on the rear door. That's gotta go, or at least be replaced with a new decal. The current one, faded from red to pink, looks a bit too limply phallic.
A cheap Jeep that's not a heap?
Okay, so this TJ is a bit of a mixed bag. It's far from perfect, but it's also perfectly usable as-is. Its issues are somewhat mitigated by its specs and the work already done (new tires, radiator, etc.). Could the Jeep's $7,500 asking price tip the balance? As we are all probably aware, Wranglers—except for the four-cylinder editions of the weird rectangular-headlight YJ—have a pretty big fanbase, making them a bit more dear than one might expect.
What do you think? Is this TJ Sahara a good deal at that price point? Or is that just too much to wrangle given the Jeep's inherent flaws?
You decide!
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to Don R. for the hookup!
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