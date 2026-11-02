At $7,500, Will This 2003 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Get Its Just Dessert?

Introduced in the 1940s, the Willys Jeep has long been hailed as the "truck that won the war." Let's see whether any of that DNA remains in today's Nice Price or No Dice Wrangler and, if so, whether its price wins our admiration.

It's almost unheard of for an automobile model to switch from one end driving to the other, but that has happened on at least two occasions. The first time came in 1970 when Triumph released the Toledo, a model visually identical to the preceding FWD 1300, but featuring RWD under its twinsie bodywork. The Toledo went on to sire the legendary Dolomite Sprint, making that initially backward-seeming move a laudable decision. Another notable example of an existing model switching driving ends is the Polestar 2, which, with its 2024 refresh, changed its base single-motor layout from front- to rear-wheel-drive.

The 2024 Polestar 2 Long Range we looked at last Friday proved that point moot as the model offers dual motors driving both ends. It also had the model's biggest battery, a desirable driving assistance package, and, at $22,995, seemingly unfathomable depreciation. That latter affliction might be because Polestar sales are currently being banned in the U.S. due to the model's China origins, with owners possibly wanting out before the parts situation becomes dire. Regardless of threats of impending doom, our Polestar's condition and price had a number of you willing to take the chance—hypothetically, of course—earning the EV a respectable 66% 'Nice Price' win.