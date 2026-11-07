4 Used Cars With Oil-Burning Engines That Consumer Reports Says To Avoid
For any savvy driver reluctant to cough up the eye-wateringly steep new-car asking prices today, a used car seems like a no-brainer option. However, buying a used car can be a minefield, too. Inspect the car too casually, and you could be flirting with unreliability. Luckily, the non-profit organization Consumer Reports (CR) helps buyers identify the vehicles that are much more likely to suffer unexpected faults or hidden issues — like burning oil in the case of gas-powered cars.
For those wondering, your car burning oil means oil is getting into the combustion chamber where it gets burned along with the air-fuel mixture. And since oil is essential for lubrication, cooling, and protecting the internal components inside the engine, your car burning or using too much oil can have serious consequences for its longevity. Naturally, this problem will cause oil levels to run low, reducing the lubrication inside the engine — also known as oil starvation. Without an effective lubrication film, the friction between moving parts inside the engine can accelerate wear on critical components, which can ultimately result in complete engine failure.
It's not just the engine either; excessive oil consumption can also lead to spark plug fouling – a condition where the spark plug becomes coated in oil deposits — resulting in engine misfires, reduced performance, and decreased fuel efficiency. Not to mention, the contamination from burned oil residue can find its way into the catalytic converter and clog it. Thankfully, choosing the right car helps you to avoid this problem. To that end, we reviewed Consumer Reports' list of used cars that burn oil to avoid, and what to go for instead.
2010-2013 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain
The second-generation Chevrolet Equinox and the mechanically identical GMC Terrain are both likely to attract you if you're after a sharply styled compact crossover SUV that's commendably spacious and comfortable. Both offer expandable rear passenger room, lots of storage bins, and numerous tech features. Cargo space is also something that GM was unwilling to compromise on, with the Equinox offering 31.4 cubic feet of space with all seats in use and up to 63.7 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down.
If you considered the 2010-2013 Equinox back when it was new, you had two powertrain options: a standard 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder with 182 horsepower or a more potent 3.0-liter V6 producing 264 horsepower and 222 lb-ft of torque. However, for all of its reasonable output, owners of the 2.4-liter four-cylinder have been left with oil consumption issues, with numerous owners on Carcomplaints.com reporting oil burn issues, including the engine's tendency to burn through 3-4 quarts each month. Because of this, Consumer Reports recommends buying the 2010-2015 Toyota RAV4 instead, which gets many things right, including a roomy interior, good fuel efficiency, agile handling, and excellent reliability.
2012-2016 BMW M5 (F10)
The epitome of German engineering excellence, the enduring BMW M5 has defined the sports sedan segment for decades. The fact that it blends predictable braking performance, pinpoint steering accuracy, dynamic handling, and supple ride quality without compromising on everyday practicality makes it a rational proposition for many enthusiasts. At the heart of the M5 F10 is an S63 twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine generating 560 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to this, it can hit 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, according to BMW's estimate.
However, even a colossal performance car with plenty of attitude and ability can suffer oil-burning issues. In its 2014 reliability survey, Consumer Reports found the twin-turbo V8 in the F10 M5 to be the worst oil-burning engine on the list, with more than half of respondents reporting oil consumption issues with their vehicle. Consequently, CR heartily recommends opting for the 2013-2015 Lexus GS to anyone looking to buy a luxury sports sedan, even if it isn't quite as powerful as the M5. The GS offers a choice of two engines, the standard of which is a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 producing 306 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. The second engine is a hybrid setup comprising a 3.5-liter V6 that combines with an electric motor to generate 338 horsepower and 254 lb-ft of torque.
2010-2013 Acura MDX
If you need an SUV that's set up to be comfortable while being sporty and practical, the 2010-2013 Acura MDX may seem like a no-brainer buy. And it is. It stands out in the midsize luxury crossover SUV segment with capable handling, a good mix of high-quality materials and craftsmanship, as well as up to 83.5 cubic feet of cargo space. It also has just about enough power to help you get around. Its 3.7-liter V6 makes 300 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque, with the sprint from 0-60 mph requiring 7.1 seconds.
However, that same engine has often been its own Achilles heel, with excessive oil consumption being the major drawback. CR also notes that in one of its studies, between 10-20% of 2010-2013 MDX owners have complained of oil consumption. So, instead of going with the MDX, CR says you should consider the 2010-2013 Lexus RX. It is reliable, quiet, and comfortable, even if slightly less potent than the MDX. The most powerful versions of the 2010-2013 RX pack a 3.5-liter V6 with 275 hp and 257 lb-ft. If you're hoping to save money on gas instead, you can opt for the hybridized powertrain, which mates a 3.5-liter V6 with a 123-kW electric motor to generate 295 combined horsepower and 234 lb-ft of torque.
2012-2013 Subaru Impreza
We've told you before that the Subaru Impreza is one of those cars we think you simply must drive once. It is fun, charming, and full of character. However, even in the Impreza range, some models shone brighter than others. And, when it comes to reliability, the 2012-2013 Imprezas are among the worst performers. This is especially true for models with the 148-hp, 2.0-liter flat-four, which experienced high oil usage due to defective piston rings. In fact, the oil-burning issue became severe enough to prompt a class-action lawsuit that resulted in affected owners being reimbursed by Subaru for expenses related to the defect and given a longer warranty.
Even though they rated the fourth-generation Impreza very highly, the experts at the non-profit organization consider this reason enough to recommend the 2012-2014 Mazda3 instead, calling it an "agile, fun-to-drive compact car with comfortable seats and good fuel economy."