4 Used Cars With Oil-Burning Engines That Consumer Reports Says To Avoid

For any savvy driver reluctant to cough up the eye-wateringly steep new-car asking prices today, a used car seems like a no-brainer option. However, buying a used car can be a minefield, too. Inspect the car too casually, and you could be flirting with unreliability. Luckily, the non-profit organization Consumer Reports (CR) helps buyers identify the vehicles that are much more likely to suffer unexpected faults or hidden issues — like burning oil in the case of gas-powered cars.

For those wondering, your car burning oil means oil is getting into the combustion chamber where it gets burned along with the air-fuel mixture. And since oil is essential for lubrication, cooling, and protecting the internal components inside the engine, your car burning or using too much oil can have serious consequences for its longevity. Naturally, this problem will cause oil levels to run low, reducing the lubrication inside the engine — also known as oil starvation. Without an effective lubrication film, the friction between moving parts inside the engine can accelerate wear on critical components, which can ultimately result in complete engine failure.

It's not just the engine either; excessive oil consumption can also lead to spark plug fouling – a condition where the spark plug becomes coated in oil deposits — resulting in engine misfires, reduced performance, and decreased fuel efficiency. Not to mention, the contamination from burned oil residue can find its way into the catalytic converter and clog it. Thankfully, choosing the right car helps you to avoid this problem. To that end, we reviewed Consumer Reports' list of used cars that burn oil to avoid, and what to go for instead.