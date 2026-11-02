Read Jim Farley's Lips: No Boring Fords

Happy Monday! It's November 2, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at Ford's desire to make its lineup more interesting, and the effects of our Canadian trade war on Michigan's election. We'll also look at companies getting ready for a midterm rout, and BMW's plans for autonomy.

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