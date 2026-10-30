At $22,995, Would You Plug Into This 2024 Polestar 2 Long Range?

The Feds have enacted regulations that have effectively ended Polestar's ability to sell new cars in the U.S. They haven't yet, however, made it impossible for us to buy used Polestars like today's Nice Price of No Dice Model 2 Long Range. Let's see if we can think of any reason not to buy it.

There comes a point when Corvette ownership demands something more than clunky white walking shoes, jorts worn with tall socks, and the non-ironic possession of at least one of those creepy little 'Time Out' car show dolls. Certain Corvettes, especially those built in this millennium, offer performance levels that demand respect when carving up windy roads or revving at a stoplight.

The 2007 Chevy Corvette Z06 we looked at yesterday is one of those serious editions. With the largest naturally aspirated small-block ever wedged into a Corvette engine bay and a specially lightened chassis, the Z06 handily outshone its lesser brethren. Our car was also touted as having "tasteful updates" and would be accompanied in the sale with a slew of maintenance and repair receipts.

A bit of research showed that the seller's $47,000 asking price is at the bottom of the Z06 market, making it an intriguing opportunity. While the car's desirability and value were both noted by many in the comments, that price inexplicably fell by a 68% 'No Dice' loss in the vote. That's a bit of a head-scratcher, because, honestly, these cars ain't gonna get any cheaper.