At $22,995, Would You Plug Into This 2024 Polestar 2 Long Range?
The Feds have enacted regulations that have effectively ended Polestar's ability to sell new cars in the U.S. They haven't yet, however, made it impossible for us to buy used Polestars like today's Nice Price of No Dice Model 2 Long Range. Let's see if we can think of any reason not to buy it.
There comes a point when Corvette ownership demands something more than clunky white walking shoes, jorts worn with tall socks, and the non-ironic possession of at least one of those creepy little 'Time Out' car show dolls. Certain Corvettes, especially those built in this millennium, offer performance levels that demand respect when carving up windy roads or revving at a stoplight.
The 2007 Chevy Corvette Z06 we looked at yesterday is one of those serious editions. With the largest naturally aspirated small-block ever wedged into a Corvette engine bay and a specially lightened chassis, the Z06 handily outshone its lesser brethren. Our car was also touted as having "tasteful updates" and would be accompanied in the sale with a slew of maintenance and repair receipts.
A bit of research showed that the seller's $47,000 asking price is at the bottom of the Z06 market, making it an intriguing opportunity. While the car's desirability and value were both noted by many in the comments, that price inexplicably fell by a 68% 'No Dice' loss in the vote. That's a bit of a head-scratcher, because, honestly, these cars ain't gonna get any cheaper.
Be Like Rich even if you're not rich
Recently, popular YouTuber Rich Benoit, aka "Rich Rebuilds," aka "Massachusetts Man," posted a video detailing a 2023 Polestar 2 Performance he bought at a salvage auction for around $3,000. The car, an ex-Hertz rental with around 80K on the clock, was listed with undercarriage damage and as not running. Aesthetically, however, the car looked pretty great for a former "rent it and dent it." Rich diagnosed several issues with the car, including a coolant leak, a missing fireman's loop, and, puzzlingly, a broken rear shock mount. Having fixed all of those issues, the car ran and, according to Rich, went like stink. The total outlay for the Polestar was under five grand, making it a relative bargain despite the salvage title.
This is an important fact, as it sets the baseline for how much the value of Polestar products has dropped in recent months. The cars, built by automaker Geely in China, have recently been in the news because the current administration has banned them from being sold in the States — based on the brand's Chinese ownership percentage. It's been pandemonium for Polestar dealers, but it may be a boon for used-market buyers looking for a deal on a decent EV.
Who cares about gas prices?
This 2024 Polestar 2 Long Range looks to be more than just decent. This model is a significant update over the earlier 2021-2023 cars, offering a larger battery, dual motors with more performance, and a standard package (Pilot Pack) that offers adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and parking aids.
Together, the front and rear motors produce 421 horsepower and a stonking 545 pound-feet of torque, available from zero rpm. Juicing those motors is a 78 kWh under-floor battery. It can charge at up to 200 kW for reasonably quick refueling and offers around 275 miles of range if treated with care. The electricity to charge that battery and propel the Polestar is getting increasingly more expensive (like everything), but on average, it's still a heck of a lot cheaper than buying gas for any similar-spec car or truck. According to the ad, this Polestar has a clean title and comes with a mere 18,250 miles on the ticker.
Almost new
This is also a genuinely good-looking car, with the seller touting it as "like new" and presenting it that way in the photos. Outside, the black paint looks elegant despite the model's pseudo-crossover styling and utilitarian hatchback bodywork. Underpinning it are a set of factory aero-alloys in black and silver wearing what appear to be original Michelin meats. Those still have plenty of tread, and the wheels show no sign of curbing, adding to the car's presentation.
The cabin looks just as nice and exposes the Polestar's Volvo roots in its simple style. This was the first car model to offer Google's Android Automotive system built into the infotainment system, so drivers can rest easy knowing they are helping the company build and optimize its algorithms with every mile.
Speaking of data tracking, the seller-provided Experian AutoCheck report shows no past issues and that the car was a lease return before its current sale. I guess that's a lot better than having been a broken rental.
A ridiculous deal?
Another document scan the seller helpfully provided is the car's original Monroney sticker, which shows it was optioned only with metallic paint and originally had an MSRP of $57,950. That's a spicy Swedish meatball.
Happily for us, depreciation has come for the Polestar. This seemingly as-new, very practical, and, importantly, still-under-warranty Polestar 2 now costs $22,995. That's not so wild it feels like a scam, either. Several older Polestar 2 models in the classifieds are asking that or less. That seems to make this now-banned brand a killer deal for any value-minded EV buyer.
Or does it? What do you think about this plummeting Polestar and that $22,995 asking price? Could you get a charge out of that? Or is that price still a tariff too high?
You decide!
Seattle, Washington, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
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