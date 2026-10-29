At $47,000, Would You Lighten Your Wallet For This 2007 Chevy Corvette Z06?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Corvette Z06 describes the special lightened model as "Mint condition" and "tastefully upgraded." Let's see if this absolute legend of a car can command some heavy cash.

There is no more iconoclastic American fighter plane from the Second World War than the P-51 Mustang. What makes that all the more surprising is that the plane was originally commissioned by the British for use by the Royal Air Force. The Brits also gave the P-51 its noble nickname, the Mustang, because the fighter had the same sense of speed and agility as the wild American equine.

Two decades after the P-51 first plied the skies, Ford adopted the Mustang name for its new sporty car model, creating the "pony car" category in the process. While the Mustang used a galloping horse motif for its badging and mascot, Ford execs said the goal was for the car to embody the spirit and nature of the P-51 fighter.

We looked at a Mustang on Wednesday, a 2012 GT with a Coyote V8 and handling mods by Jack Roush Performance. At first glance, that 'Stang had lots going for it. A little digging, however, turned up a recent unsuccessful Bring a Trailer auction that noted some dings (albeit repaired) on the car's Carfax report. Based on that added info, the Roush-massaged GT's $23,950 asking price lost its shine. When all was said and done, that sent the 'Stang packing with a 78% 'No Dice' loss.