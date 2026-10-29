I Just Graduated Law School, Time To Upgrade My Toyota To Something Fun! What Should I Buy?

Congratulations on graduating from Emory, Colby. I mean, I don't know for a fact that you just graduated from Emory, but come on. We both know it's Emory. "ATL metro area"? I highly doubt that's Georgia State. Your football team might not have been as good, but allegedly, there's more to law school than tailgating and football. Emory's a solid choice if you care about those things. Now you just have to pass the bar and buy that new car.

The problem is, I don't know if the car you want to drive in the mountains is the one you want to sit in on your commute. Porsches are pretty comfortable, but I've driven in the Atlanta area for decades, and manuals get old fast. A PDK 911 would work, but the ones in your budget aren't all that nice. So I say split your fun life and your work life. Buy a professional, responsible-appearing commuter like a Toyota Prius or Lexus ES hybrid. Heck, buy this 2014 Lexus GS 350 for $19,000 .