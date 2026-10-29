Mazda Comes To Its Senses, Cancels Misfit CX-70, Replacing It With Two-Or-Three-Row CX-90s For 2027
The automotive industry raised a collective eyebrow a few years back when Mazda announced that it would sell a two-row version of its excellent three-row CX-90, but as a new model under the new name of CX-70, and for good reason. When we first saw the CX-70 in early 2024, we called it out as "literally just a CX-90 with only two rows of seats and a different name," because that's what it was, despite Mazda insisting it was a new model. Now, after just two model years, it seems that Mazda has finally come to its senses, as it announced October 27 that it's canceling the CX-70, and replacing it with a two-row CX-90 that will sell alongside the three-row CX-90 for 2027. We're sure all five members of the CX-70 fan club are devastated by this decision, but we're also sure they'll get over it.
The 2027 Mazda CX-90 two-row drops the CX-70's plug-in hybrid option, so it will only be offered with the turbocharged 3.3-liter inline six-cylinder engine and in 280-horsepower Turbo Premium Sport trim or 340-horsepower Turbo S Premium Sport trim level. The CX-90 three-row continues to be offered with both of those engines as well as a plug-in hybrid power train, and a wider array of trim levels. The cheapest 2027 CX-90 three-row is the 3.3 Turbo Select trim, which starts at $41,345, and the cheapest 2027 CX-90 two-row is 3.3 Turbo Premium Sport trim which starts at $1,200 less than its three-row equivalent at $48,525. (All prices include $1,645 destination.)
Other changes for 2027 are minimal
Beyond the paradigm-shifting departure of the CX-70 model (yes, that's sarcasm), the Mazda CX-90 doesn't change much for 2027. Mazda gave it new rear suspension bushings and a revised suspension crossmember for improved passenger comfort over rough pavement, and there are four new paint colors available, including two colors that are exclusive to the two-row CX-90. All CX-90s are now offered in Navy Blue Mica and Aero Grey Metallic, but only two-row CX-90s can be had in Melting Copper Metallic and Zircon Sand Metallic. Also, the electric motor in plug-in hybrid CX-90s now gets external insulation material for quieter low-speed operation.
Whether in two-or-three-row form, the CX-90 continues to offer a compelling value proposition. The base $41,345 Turbo Select trim has an array of luxurious features offered as standard, including a 7-inch digital driver's display, an eight-way power driver's seat with lumbar, an eight-speaker audio system, keyless entry, three-zone automatic climate control, and a power liftgate.
The name Mazda CX-70 may get erased for 2027, but the CX-90 soldiers forth. It continues to offer three-row SUV buyers — and now midsize two-row SUV buyers, too — a stylish, agile, and affordable option that when properly equipped can hold its own against dedicated luxury brands.