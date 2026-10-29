Mazda Comes To Its Senses, Cancels Misfit CX-70, Replacing It With Two-Or-Three-Row CX-90s For 2027

The automotive industry raised a collective eyebrow a few years back when Mazda announced that it would sell a two-row version of its excellent three-row CX-90, but as a new model under the new name of CX-70, and for good reason. When we first saw the CX-70 in early 2024, we called it out as "literally just a CX-90 with only two rows of seats and a different name," because that's what it was, despite Mazda insisting it was a new model. Now, after just two model years, it seems that Mazda has finally come to its senses, as it announced October 27 that it's canceling the CX-70, and replacing it with a two-row CX-90 that will sell alongside the three-row CX-90 for 2027. We're sure all five members of the CX-70 fan club are devastated by this decision, but we're also sure they'll get over it.

The 2027 Mazda CX-90 two-row drops the CX-70's plug-in hybrid option, so it will only be offered with the turbocharged 3.3-liter inline six-cylinder engine and in 280-horsepower Turbo Premium Sport trim or 340-horsepower Turbo S Premium Sport trim level. The CX-90 three-row continues to be offered with both of those engines as well as a plug-in hybrid power train, and a wider array of trim levels. The cheapest 2027 CX-90 three-row is the 3.3 Turbo Select trim, which starts at $41,345, and the cheapest 2027 CX-90 two-row is 3.3 Turbo Premium Sport trim which starts at $1,200 less than its three-row equivalent at $48,525. (All prices include $1,645 destination.)