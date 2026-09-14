Used Mazda CX-70 And CX-90 PHEVs Are The Affordable Family SUV You Might Have Overlooked
Almost everyone entering the car market and shopping for reasonable family transport is facing an affordability crisis. According to KBB, the average transaction price for a mid-size SUV is almost $50,000, and used cars from high-value brands like Honda and Toyota often don't result in much savings. However, there is a Japanese made mid-sizer that a lot of buyers forgot about, and you can catch it at a great price.
The Mazda CX-90 launched in 2024 with the less expensive CX-70 coming out a year later. Despite the nomenclature difference, the cars are pretty much identical, with the CX-70 removing the third-row seats and saving buyers about a grand compared to a similarly spec'd CX-90. Both models are available with turbocharged straight-six motors (a rare engine for this class) and can be priced upwards of almost $60,000 when fully equipped. Like most Mazda products, the brand positions these cars as a slightly "sportier" and "upscale" alternative to other imports like the Pilot and Highlander.
Additionally, the CX-90 and 70 are also available as plug-in hybrids, which offer an all-electric range of about 26 miles and a maximum combined range of about 490 miles.
With starting prices at $44,450 (before destination charge) for the 70 and $50,695 for the 90, these are a good fuel-efficient option but can get pricey real fast. But in the pre-owned market the PHEV versions have suffered from EV-like depreciation, making them an incredible deal.
An antidote to SUV sticker shock
According to Cars.com there are well over 1,000 pre-owned CX-90/70s for sale, most of which fall in the mid-$30,000 range, while about twenty percent of the inventory of those can be had under $30,000.
Here are a few market samples -
This is a Mazda Certfied 2025 CX-70 PHEV Premium for $36,583 and it has under 21,000. Original MSRP on this car was around $56,000 (including destination), that is practically a $20,000 savings.
Next up is another Mazda Cerfifed 2025 CX-90 PHEV Premium Sport. This car has under 14,00 miles with a current asking price of $38,691. Original MSRP including destination was $57,725. Not quite the $20,00 savings as the first one but still pretty close.
Finally, there is this Mazda Certified 2024 CX-90 PHEV Preferred with under 25,000 miles and an asking price of $27,941. Original MSRP on this unit was $51,320; that is a savings of over $23,000. That is a nicely equipped three-row at practically half price.
Some Context And Caveats About the Mazda PHEVs
The reason PHEV versions take such a depreciation hit is that most buyers view them as "electrics" because of the "plug-in" aspect, so the buyer pool shrinks to folks who can make the charging logistics work. Of course, the dirty secret with PHEVs is you don't technically have to plug them in. Once a PHEV has depleted its all-electric range it just becomes a hybrid, albeit one that is not as efficient as a pure hybrid but still more efficient than a gas-powered car.
It's worth noting that some of the 2024 models had some reliability issues early in the launch, so you may want to pay the premium for a Mazda Certified model to get the extra warranty coverage. Another gripe with the CX-90, especially, is that the third-row seating can be a bit snug compared to other cars in its class.
Recently, I've helped several clients source used CX-90/70 PHEVs and in every case this car wasn't even on their radar. After test driving these models, those customers were impressed by the quality, efficiency, and features especially at these sub-$40,000 price points.
Tom McParland is a professional car shopper for new, used, and leased vehicles. He runs AutomatchConsulting.com, a nationwide car buying service. Tom has shopped thousands of deals from affordable compacts to high-end exotics since launching his business in 2012.