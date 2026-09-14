Used Mazda CX-70 And CX-90 PHEVs Are The Affordable Family SUV You Might Have Overlooked

Almost everyone entering the car market and shopping for reasonable family transport is facing an affordability crisis. According to KBB, the average transaction price for a mid-size SUV is almost $50,000, and used cars from high-value brands like Honda and Toyota often don't result in much savings. However, there is a Japanese made mid-sizer that a lot of buyers forgot about, and you can catch it at a great price.

The Mazda CX-90 launched in 2024 with the less expensive CX-70 coming out a year later. Despite the nomenclature difference, the cars are pretty much identical, with the CX-70 removing the third-row seats and saving buyers about a grand compared to a similarly spec'd CX-90. Both models are available with turbocharged straight-six motors (a rare engine for this class) and can be priced upwards of almost $60,000 when fully equipped. Like most Mazda products, the brand positions these cars as a slightly "sportier" and "upscale" alternative to other imports like the Pilot and Highlander.

Additionally, the CX-90 and 70 are also available as plug-in hybrids, which offer an all-electric range of about 26 miles and a maximum combined range of about 490 miles.

With starting prices at $44,450 (before destination charge) for the 70 and $50,695 for the 90, these are a good fuel-efficient option but can get pricey real fast. But in the pre-owned market the PHEV versions have suffered from EV-like depreciation, making them an incredible deal.