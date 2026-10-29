These Were Your Most Ill-Suited Automotive Experiences

I'm sure this fits the spirit of the story. When I bought my latest Miata in 2022 my Dad says "let me send you a few thousand, you're gonna get it eventually and I'd rather be around to know you're enjoying it." A plan was hatched to take a Road Trip from Fort Worth to Vegas so he could see the car he contributed to.

Not sure how we came up with the timing, I left November 2nd. I'd driven through Flagstaff in January and wanted to avoid that. Well sure enough I get to Flagstaff on the 3rd and there's some snow on the ground and grass. Streets are wet but clear. I'm filling my tank at Sam's in shorts and a jacket with a few flurries. Figure "I'm good, I can handle this."

5 minutes west of Flagstaff is a total whiteout blizzard. In a Miata. On a serious downhill grade with the road all but lost. I'm getting constantly passed by tractor-trailers on the left. The few exits available show zero evidence of civilization (not that I can see all that well) there were crossovers where I could double back to Flagstaff but then I'd be having to go through this going UP this same steep grade.

It took about 50 miles of this to get to clearer roads, safer weather with daylight and a more level playing field. At roughly 40mph top speed that meant maybe 90 minutes. It obviously seemed much longer. In retrospect, I noted that being alone meant I could properly freak out, if I'd taken my wife with me I'd have had to maintain a "Nah, we're just fine" facade.

Trip home : clear and dry