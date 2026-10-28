At $23,950, Would You Become A Cars & Coffee Legend In This 2012 Roush Stage 2 Mustang GT?

With its Roush Stage Two appearance and handling package, today's Nice Price or No Dice Mustang GT certainly talks the talk. Though it's unmodified from factory specs, the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 under the hood ensures it walks the walk, too. Let's see if its price has you walking away.

According to biblical lore, 666 is said to be "the number of the beast," an identifier of a bad motor scooter whose arrival signals the end of days. Or maybe it's actually 616? That's the number found in the earliest known writings of the biblical Book of Revelation: the Ephraemi Rescriptus and Papyrus 115, also known as the Codex Ephraemi Rescriptus. Given the seriousness implied by this 666 individual's arrival, we might want to clarify that.

While it's just one number off from being half of 666, the 2002 Volkswagen GTI 337 (named for the internal VW code for the original GTI) we looked at on Tuesday didn't come close to being half bad. Unfortunately for its seller, however, few of you found anything good in its $13,337 price tag. When all was said and done, that fell in an 80% 'No Dice' loss