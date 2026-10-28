At $23,950, Would You Become A Cars & Coffee Legend In This 2012 Roush Stage 2 Mustang GT?
With its Roush Stage Two appearance and handling package, today's Nice Price or No Dice Mustang GT certainly talks the talk. Though it's unmodified from factory specs, the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 under the hood ensures it walks the walk, too. Let's see if its price has you walking away.
According to biblical lore, 666 is said to be "the number of the beast," an identifier of a bad motor scooter whose arrival signals the end of days. Or maybe it's actually 616? That's the number found in the earliest known writings of the biblical Book of Revelation: the Ephraemi Rescriptus and Papyrus 115, also known as the Codex Ephraemi Rescriptus. Given the seriousness implied by this 666 individual's arrival, we might want to clarify that.
While it's just one number off from being half of 666, the 2002 Volkswagen GTI 337 (named for the internal VW code for the original GTI) we looked at on Tuesday didn't come close to being half bad. Unfortunately for its seller, however, few of you found anything good in its $13,337 price tag. When all was said and done, that fell in an 80% 'No Dice' loss
Roushing around
When the Ford Motor Company introduced the Mustang on April 17th, 1964, it didn't just create an instant hit that defined a new category and became the marque's brand ambassador for decades to come. With that launch, the company also set the stage for a cottage industry of Mustang modifiers. Obviously, the best-known is Carroll Shelby, whose namesake GT-Number models turned Ford's pony from secretary specials into real race cars. Others, including Steve Saleen, Steeda Autosports, and racing legend Jack Roush, have put their mark on the Mustang over the years.
According to its ad, this 2012 Ford Mustang GT is one of 105 Roush Stage 2 cars built for that model year. The Stage 2 mods include visual changes: rocker stripes, a white-and-gray hood appliqué, louvers over the side lights, front and rear spoilers, and RS2 (Roush Stage 2) badging. The interior features white-faced gauges and Jack Roush signature embroidery on the bucket seat backs.
Coyote vs. curbs
The Roush riot doesn't stop at the aesthetics, either. Underneath, the car has been massaged with stiffer springs and revised suspension geometry for tauter handling. Putting the power to the pavement is a set of 20-inch alloys wrapped in low-profile rubber that looks to have plenty of tread left.
In the RS2, Roush left the drivetrain untouched. That's okay, though, since this model year's GT sported Ford's mad-modular Coyote 5.0 V8, an engine that, despite being naturally aspirated, makes a stout 412 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque. That's properly routed through a six-speed manual and, according to the seller, a one-piece driveshaft installed by a previous owner feeding the limited-slip rear end. This was the last Mustang to offer the comforting simplicity of a live rear axle.
The previous owner also installed a short-shift kit and long-tube headers. The seller avers that the car is "very fun to drive" and has been "well cared for." Currently, it has 41,000 miles on the clock and comes with a clean title. It's well known that Mustang GTs enjoy a reputation for car event exit shenanigans that often end with an introduction to a curb, tree, or unsuspecting bystander. It would be a shame to let his car's clean presentation meet that fate.
Resale red
That presentation features bright red paint that stands out from the silver, white, and gray that seem to dominate the car color spectrum today. The paint, along with a significant tint on the side and rear glass and black accents on the front and rear, gives the Roush a subtle but unique look among Mustangs.
We don't get to see the interior in the Craigslist ad; however, lucky for us, this isn't this Mustang's first rodeo. The seller also offered it on Bring a Trailer earlier this month, and that listing includes plenty of photos of the car, top to bottom, inside and out.
The BaT listing also covers the car's Carfax report, which apparently shows an incident that required replacing the hood and graphics, and another that caused some rear-end damage. The front license plate was also a bit bent in those photos, but it seems to have been removed for the craigslist listing.
Based on the pictures, the repair work looks competent, and there's no indication the hood isn't original or that other repairs were done. Per a picture in that BaT listing, this car is serial number 12-0040 out of the reported 105.
Bang for your buck?
We should note that this RS2 GT was bid up to $17,500 on Bring a Trailer (after it was bid up to $16,750 on Hagerty the month prior), but didn't sell because it apparently didn't meet the seller's reserve. Here on Craigslist, the asking price is $23,950, which, you will no doubt notice, is much higher than what the auction effort brought. We should also consider that potential buyers plying the more lucrative waters of sites like Bring a Trailer are much more willing to pay a premium for unique cars than those slumming Craigslist looking for a deal.
With all that in mind, what's your take on this Roush-modded Mustang GT and that $23,950 price tag? Does that actually seem fair, despite what the Bring a Trailer crowd contends? Or is that way too much even for one of 105?
You decide!
Colorado Springs, Colorado, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to Don R. for the hookup!
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