Here's What The Original Tesla Roadster Cost In 2008 Vs. What It's Worth Today
The unveiling of the upcoming Tesla Roadster's new design has once again put the nameplate at the forefront of automotive discourse after the prototype stunned fans with its incredible ability to lift off the ground. So you'd imagine it's also made people take a closer look at its predecessor, the original Tesla Roadster that laid the groundwork so the current experiment could soar into the sky.
Revealed in 2006 and brought to market in 2008, the Tesla Roadster earned critical plaudits for being the first production EV to offer a usable driving range (of up to 244 miles). Performance was also noteworthy, as the Lotus Elise-based electric sports car could sprint to 60 mph in less than four seconds, thanks to its gobs of instant electric torque. With this, the Roadster not only won over buyers — a total of 2,450 during its lifetime — but also dispelled preconceived notions about electric cars being slow and impractical.
Then again, being a groundbreaker doesn't come cheap, as the 2008 Tesla Roadster's price shows. The luxury sports car went on sale for $98,000, which is equivalent to around $153,000 in 2026, and today, the amount you'll need to pay for a concours condition example will be close to the car's original MSRP. According to Hagerty, concours Roadsters carry eye-watering valuations of between $85,633 and $97,767, while examples in excellent condition start at a shade over $66,000 and top out at $79,567. If you're bargain hunting and would rather have something cheaper, those in good condition sell from $45,567 to $58,967, while fair-condition Roadsters are available for even less, at between $27,167 and $39,433.
Factors that influence original Tesla Roadster values
Several factors contribute to the original Tesla Roadster's impressive value retention, with brand kudos, its reputation as the car that brought EVs into the mainstream, and the symbolic weight it carries as the car that launched Tesla being some of the biggest. Beyond its historical legacy, the original Roadster enjoys relative rarity, considering Tesla only made 2,450 units between the 2008 and 2012 model years. This means that used models are hard to come by, even on leading online marketplaces.
A quick glance at what's currently available on CarGurus shows a lone 19,000-mile example priced at $81,600, and it does look like prices are around this range at the moment. One recently went for $77,000 on Bring a Trailer. So, while they fetch good money for owners whenever they appear on the market, Tesla Roadsters usually sell significantly below their new price in 2008. This is not to say all Roadsters have depreciated. The limited-edition "Signature One Hundred" models, for example, have become astronomically valuable. We've already seen a Tesla Roadster with under 1,000 miles sell for $250,000, and plenty of other Roadsters like it have done well over the past few years, too, fetching well over $100,000 from buyers.
Heck, even the regular Roadsters have been pretty pricey in the past, too. According to Hagerty's data, these cars were at their high point back in 2023 when concours-perfect models fetched around $164,000, while examples in excellent condition floated around for $131,000. In good condition, Roadsters charged $95,300 then, with models in fair condition costing $61,300.