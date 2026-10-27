2027 Triumph Tiger 1200 Aims For The BMW GS's Do-Everything Crown

If you want a motorcycle that does everything, you buy a BMW GS. It's such an easy choice, so rote that even BMW itself has felt the need to specialize its adventure lineup away from such perfectly omnicapable bikes. Now, though, another brand thinks it can hit the Bavarians where their hold is strongest. Triumph has revamped the Tiger 1200 lineup to hit BMW where it hurts, and the Brits have a solid shot of making a real mark.

The Tiger 1200 line is still split into its four component models — GT Pro, Rally Pro, GT Explorer, and Rally Explorer — but Triumph has streamlined things between the four bikes to make their differences clearer. Every model now comes with a 19 inch front wheel and a 17 out back, and all four get trick self-lowering Showa suspension with 7.9 inches of travel front and rear — until you come to a stop, at which point the system drops the bike almost 1.2 inches.

Triumph says the seat height, with a low seat installed and the self-lowering suspension active, can get as low as 31.1 inches at a stop. That's impressively low for a big adventure bike, and over an inch shorter than the competing R 1300 GS. On top of the trick suspension updates, Triumph has updated the Tiger's rider display — a new 7-inch display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now standard. There's also the updated 1,160cc three-cylinder engine with a redesigned cylinder head, new pistons, lighter intake and exhaust valves, and revised gear ratios for first, second, and third. The engine now makes 155.8 horsepower (up from 147 hp). Triumph also claims that the new Tiger 1200 has more torque down low, which improves slow-speed performance.