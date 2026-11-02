Can One Tire Really Do It All? 8 All-Weather Tires Compete To Find Out

Tyre Reviews is a YouTube channel that tests tires, then scores them in a variety of categories, weights each category based on how important it is for the comparison in question, and provides some of the best unbiased tire information on the internet. The U.S. doesn't always get every single tire Tyre Reviews tests, but we definitely get the Continental, as well as the Bridgestone. So how did they do?

In the snow handling test, well, I have some bad news for Continental and Bridgestone fans. The Michelin won. That said, the Continental came in second, and the Bridgestone placed fourth. But there's more to winter performance than snow handling, and the Continental edged out the Michelin in snow traction. There's also more to all-weather tires than winter performance, and Tyre Reviews' tests include handling, braking, and performance tests in wet conditions, as well as dry, and they measure factors like noise and rolling resistance, too.

Unfortunately for the Bridgestone, it just didn't have what it took to win this particular comparison. Or beat any of the other tires in the test. Oh, well. As for the Continental, it actually tied with the Michelin ... in first place. Each tire arrived at its first-place score differently, though, so if you want to see which all-weather tire is best for you, you're going to have to watch the video.