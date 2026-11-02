Can One Tire Really Do It All? 8 All-Weather Tires Compete To Find Out
Generally speaking, no one can have it all, and no one thing can do it all. That's just not how life works. And for the longest time, that was true of tires. You basically had to pick summer performance, winter performance, or disappointing so-called "all-seasons." Like with engines, though, tire technology advances, and the latest crop of all-weather tires claims to pretty much be able to do it all. But can a single tire really handle every single situation well? Our friends at Tyre Reviews compared eight of them to find out.
The newest tire in the comparison is the Continental SecureContact AW, and when it comes to premium tires, a lot of times the newest one is the best. But is that the case here? Well, Tyre Reviews put it up against Michelin's legendary CrossClimate2, the Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady 2, Bridgestone's WeatherPeak, the Pirelli Cinturato WeatherActive, the Hankook Weatherflex GT, the Falken Aklimate, and the Atturo AZ810. And while this is supposedly a Continental-focused comparison, those of you who keep a sharp eye on Jalopnik's tire coverage will recognize that this is also an important comparison test for the much-improved Bridgestone WeatherPeak.
The outcome of the all-weather tire comparison test
Tyre Reviews is a YouTube channel that tests tires, then scores them in a variety of categories, weights each category based on how important it is for the comparison in question, and provides some of the best unbiased tire information on the internet. The U.S. doesn't always get every single tire Tyre Reviews tests, but we definitely get the Continental, as well as the Bridgestone. So how did they do?
In the snow handling test, well, I have some bad news for Continental and Bridgestone fans. The Michelin won. That said, the Continental came in second, and the Bridgestone placed fourth. But there's more to winter performance than snow handling, and the Continental edged out the Michelin in snow traction. There's also more to all-weather tires than winter performance, and Tyre Reviews' tests include handling, braking, and performance tests in wet conditions, as well as dry, and they measure factors like noise and rolling resistance, too.
Unfortunately for the Bridgestone, it just didn't have what it took to win this particular comparison. Or beat any of the other tires in the test. Oh, well. As for the Continental, it actually tied with the Michelin ... in first place. Each tire arrived at its first-place score differently, though, so if you want to see which all-weather tire is best for you, you're going to have to watch the video.