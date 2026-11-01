Boeing Once Developed A Vehicle For The Navy Called, Adorably, 'Phantom Badger'

Sometimes, people will give serious things unserious names. A velvet ant, for example, may sound like a tiny critter that's covered in the sort of material you'd find in an old Land Rover's interior, but it actually has one of the most painful stings in the animal kingdom. Then there's the panhandle hooker: though it sounds like a questionably frisky profession, it actually refers to a dangerous storm that develops in the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma.

Or how about the Phantom Badger? We'd have thought it was a mischievous weasel that has a mask-like face, but no. It's actually the name of a military vehicle that was built by Boeing, in partnership with MSI Defense Solutions, starting in 2013. The Phantom Badger was designed to assist U.S. Marine and Air Force squads with a variety of tasks, including, but not limited to, casualty evacuation, reconnaissance missions, and search and rescue.

This versatility is owed to its modular rear section, which allows the Phantom Badger to be quickly repurposed for different roles. It was also built to be easily transported in a Bell-Boeing V-22 Osprey, which is a popular aircraft used by the military.

The Phantom Badger's unclear fate makes exploring its specs even more interesting. While the Navy certified that the Phantom Badger could be transported inside a V-22, the vehicle was not selected for the U.S. Special Operations Command contract it was designed for. Records appear to show no evidence of the Phantom Badger being mass-produced for widespread military service.