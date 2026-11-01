Why Almost No Rental Car Company Will Let You Drive This Road In Alaska
In our species' relatively short time on it so far (in cosmic terms), we've already managed to pave around 40 million miles of roads. Still, not every bit of road is meant to be freely explored.
One of those roads is Dalton Highway, a 414-mile road connecting central Alaska with the Prudhoe Bay oil fields, located in the far north and ending near the Arctic coastline. If you're a "Game of Thrones" fan and imagine this to be likened to the lands North of the Wall, well, you'd be quite right. It's beautiful, and there is some incredible scenery along the way, but many perils await. Not White Walkers, but other hazards make this one of the most dangerous roads in the world.
There are no service stations for a seemingly endless portion, and very few spots where you'll get cell phone signal. The road conditions are largely unpaved, and you'll need to be wary of huge semi-trucks, since the route is mostly for commercial transport. Given the sheer length of the highway, there's a chance you may encounter large wildlife, some of which can look at you as dinner.
Put these problems together, and it becomes clear why, even according to the Alaska Department of Transportation's website, many car rental companies either refuse to pay for any vehicle damage sustained on the road, or outright won't loan you a car if you say you're going there. However, you can still find a few rental companies that permit driving on unpaved roads, like the Dalton Highway, such as Alaska 4x4 Rentals.
How long would it be before I see a gas station on Dalton Highway?
Dalton Highway has a roughly 240-mile stretch with no service stations at all, which, to give you some perspective, is almost the driving distance between Dallas and Houston (269 miles). This is considered by many to be the longest gap between two gas stations in the entirety of North America, so as you can imagine, it's imperative that you're well-stocked with extra supplies for both yourself and your car.
Because the highway's surface is mostly dirt and gravel as opposed to pavement, don't expect the journey to be smooth sailing. During the winter – which can start as early as August and stretch into June, or even July — there's the added complication of snow and ice. Avalanches have stranded travelers for days at a time, and with temperatures dropping as low as minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit, even the best winter drivers have their work cut out.
What happens if I break down on Dalton Highway?
There's naturally a higher chance of breakdown considering how much your car is going through on this highway. "No biggie, I'll just call a towing service, catch something to eat, and enjoy the epic scenery," you may be thinking. It isn't quite that simple.
Dalton Highway has expanded its cell phone service in recent years. Still, most of the stretch doesn't offer a signal, making a CB radio a solid backup. If you break down, you can get a tow truck to pick you up, but it'll likely be very expensive. Dalton Highway Towing, for example, charges a base fee of $200 for the first half-hour (plus mileage fees), and then a subsequent $75 for every half-hour beyond that. Apparently, some drivers have had to wait over 24 hours for their knight in shining armor to arrive, so do take this into consideration.
At least you'll have plenty of animals to keep you company, like wolves. Alaska Public Media previously reported on two people who were bitten while stopping along the Dalton Highway, and though this is an unlikely scenario, it's yet another hazard to account for.
Then there's the bear problem. Grizzlies are known to roam and hunt in many areas that the road passes through. Thankfully, the further north you get, the less likely you are to see a grizzly. However, you'd then be heading into polar bear country. Unless the climate somehow turns you into an actual White Walker, coming face-to-face with one of these animals may prove sub-optimal.
Despite its obvious dangers, Dalton Highway is a popular place for adventurers to visit because of the sheer beauty on offer. If you've gone to it before, we'd love to know your experience down in the comments, and whether you think it's worth exploring!