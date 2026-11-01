Why Almost No Rental Car Company Will Let You Drive This Road In Alaska

In our species' relatively short time on it so far (in cosmic terms), we've already managed to pave around 40 million miles of roads. Still, not every bit of road is meant to be freely explored.

One of those roads is Dalton Highway, a 414-mile road connecting central Alaska with the Prudhoe Bay oil fields, located in the far north and ending near the Arctic coastline. If you're a "Game of Thrones" fan and imagine this to be likened to the lands North of the Wall, well, you'd be quite right. It's beautiful, and there is some incredible scenery along the way, but many perils await. Not White Walkers, but other hazards make this one of the most dangerous roads in the world.

There are no service stations for a seemingly endless portion, and very few spots where you'll get cell phone signal. The road conditions are largely unpaved, and you'll need to be wary of huge semi-trucks, since the route is mostly for commercial transport. Given the sheer length of the highway, there's a chance you may encounter large wildlife, some of which can look at you as dinner.

Put these problems together, and it becomes clear why, even according to the Alaska Department of Transportation's website, many car rental companies either refuse to pay for any vehicle damage sustained on the road, or outright won't loan you a car if you say you're going there. However, you can still find a few rental companies that permit driving on unpaved roads, like the Dalton Highway, such as Alaska 4x4 Rentals.