Why The Toyota Hilux Is One Of The Most Legendary Compact Trucks Ever Built

You'd probably agree that there aren't many brands with a reputation for building long-lasting cars like Toyota's. And within the Japanese automaker's lineup sits a pickup truck that, although fairly unpopular stateside, enjoys legendary status elsewhere around the globe: the Toyota Hilux.

It's almost impossible to talk about the Hilux and not mention Top Gear's elaborate little excursion, which played quite a significant role in lending the compact truck its "indestructible" title. Even after subjecting it to many grueling events, including setting it on fire and drowning it in seawater, the Hilux simply refused to die, only needing a few basic tools and a bit of mechanical sympathy to get it running again. You may have also seen James May drive one up an active volcano, which was the same Hilux the camera crew used while filming the Polar Special, where he accompanied Jeremy Clarkson in their expedition to the North Pole — also in a Hilux.

Beyond television, the pickup is also known for being a trusty little companion on actual battlefields. The infamous "Toyota War," which essentially took place in the Saharan desert, saw Chad deploy several Hilux pickups during its conflict with Libya in the mid-1980s. The pickup also has quite the following in Australia, a place known for its tough terrain and demanding conditions. In the last decade or so, Toyota managed to shift over half a million units of the truck in Australia alone, making it the country's best-selling vehicle during that period.

Suffice it to say, its robust ladder-frame build, relative simplicity, and ease of repair, combined with Toyota's reputation, Top Gear's many indestructibility stunts, and the truck's overall reliability — even across the harshest of environments — all lend the Hilux its status.