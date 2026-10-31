What Makes The Lexus IS F And RC F 2UR-GSE V8 Nearly Indestructible?

Every gearhead knows reliability is unlikely to be a sore spot when you're dealing with a Lexus. A good chunk of that reputation is understandably tied to its engines, which regularly pass 200,000 miles with nothing more than routine maintenance. However, the same sentiment also extends to the brand's high-performance engines, like the tantalizing 2UR-GSE, a 5.0-liter 32-valve DOHC V8 found in Lexus' now-discontinued performance models like the IS F, RC F, GS F, and ultimate continent-crossing grand touring LC 500.

The 2UR-GSE V8 made its debut for the 2008 model year in the Lexus IS F, designed to challenge BMW M, Mercedes-AMG, and Audi S performance cars at their own game. To ensure it brought durability along with it, the engineers combined a strong bottom end with a naturally aspirated design, eliminating the additional heat and stress caused by forced induction.

The 2UR-GSE was built using a die-cast aluminum alloy block featuring five main bearings for the forged crankshaft, with each main bearing cap secured by a rare six-bolt design typically reserved for full-on race engines, adding structural rigidity under high loads and high revs. Like most reliable engines, instead of timing belts, it uses timing chains that typically last the entire lifetime of the engine.

But even so, the 2UR-GSE V8 has a conservative redline of between 6,800 and 7,300 rpm, giving it plenty of headroom to operate reliably. Meanwhile, up top, the aluminum cylinder head was sealed to the engine block with a head gasket constructed from three layers of steel laminate with each gasket including a shim around the cylinder bore to strengthen the seal. Inside, lightweight titanium valves help keep revs high.