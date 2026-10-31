6 Of The Most Powerful Engines Ever Put In A Motorcycle

Given the lightweight nature of motorcycles, many of them can get away with using small single-cylinder engines that don't make much power — the majority of everyday bikes and scooters use this type of engine. Meanwhile, experienced riders with enough cash lying around can opt for cruisers, tourers, and superbikes with multi-cylinder engines developing triple-digit horsepower figures.

However, over the years, many enthusiasts, automakers, and boutique firms have pushed the limits of power in motorcycles to levels that defy belief. We're talking engines and power outputs that'd be considered impressive even by car standards, but are simply ludicrous in a motorcycle. Below, you'll find six of the most powerful engines ever fitted to a motorcycle — from V4s to a stonking V10 — with outputs ranging from 220 hp to over 600. We ranked them all from least to most powerful. It's quite an eclectic mix of motorcycles too, comprising production models that you can walk into a showroom and buy, track-only bikes that cost an arm and a leg, and one-off projects built by incredibly talented engineers.