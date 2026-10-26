Eleanor Roosevelt didn't allow much to stop her. The trailblazing first lady, diplomat, and activist had a zest for life. "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" tried comically crediting the former first lady with saying "America is all about speed. Hot, nasty, badass speed." While Eleanor likely never said such a silly thing, she was no stranger to driving herself –- despite the vehement disapproval of the U.S. Secret Service.

The agency repeatedly tried to convince Roosevelt that road tripping through New England without a driver, security detail, or police escort was a seriously bad idea. In the end, the first lady and her freude am fahren would not relent, prompting the Secret Service to issue her a gun for her protection. Fair enough.

Roosevelt's desire to drive wasn't always a joyful event. In one instance, she was a bit too tired while behind the wheel, and the fatigued former first lady drifted off to sleep and subsequently across the white center line on a road 20 miles north of New York. Unfortunately, the snooze resulted in a three-car accident, a trip to the dentist for Eleanor, and a revoked driver's license.