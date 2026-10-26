At $6,500, Is This 1978 Olds Cutlass Salon Brougham A Unicorn Of A Deal?

Finding an intact late-'70s Cutlass Aeroback like today's Nice Price or No Dice Brougham is rare. Finding one with a five-speed manual behind its Olds V8 makes you wonder if you should start checking your chickens for dental work. Let's see what such a rare odd duck could be worth.

Daimler-Benz debuted its ultra-luxury personalization service—Designo—in the late 1980s. For an added cost, the Designo program gives buyers a selection of unique paint and upholstery options to make their car more their own. One has to wonder, though, where the company came up with that name: Designo. It's a real word in Portuguese, meaning "to designate," but it sounds like somebody's cringy attempt at an Italian accent.

That's a question for the ages. More germane to our interests was the question of whether the 2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK 430 Designo convertible we looked at last Friday was worth its $6,700 asking price. It checks a lot of boxes: a strong maintenance history, special-looking Designo baseball-mitt leather in the cabin, and Mercedes' legendary M113 V8 under the hood. A few of you still warned of the perils of owning an older German car, but in the end, the yeas outvoted the nays, awarding the CLK with an overwhelming 82% 'Nice Price' win.