At $6,700, Could You Have Designs On This 2001 Mercedes CLK 430 Designo?

The original owner of today's Nice Price or No Dice CLK 430 is said to have been the wife of a Mercedes dealership owner. The mantra of "happy wife, happy life" suggests this Benz was well cared for during those years. Let's see if we care at all about its price right now.

When it comes to brand backing, no group is likely more avid than a carmaker owner's club. No matter what you drive, a club will likely take about fifty bucks a year for the privilege of hanging out with like-minded souls. On the club's About Us page, the MG Owner's Club boasts of being the "World's largest single marque car club." That's a curious claim, since the Porsche Owners Club claims it is the largest.

Regardless of such spurious bragging rights, the 1953 MG TD we looked at on Thursday would grant its next owner entry into the MG Club, and at $10,500, that next owner could brag to other club members about the deal they got on the purchase. At least that's the takeaway from the comments you all posted, and the energetic 82% 'Nice Price' win the classic roadster enjoyed.