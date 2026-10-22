At $10,500, Is This 1953 MG TD A Jolly-Good Deal?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice MG TD assures us it's "not a kit car." Being the real deal is all well and good, but could this classic roadster's price make it a real steal?

In general, major change takes major time. Whether it's the evolution of a species, glacial ablation, or the hold times to reach customer service, waiting for significant change can take eons.

The same isn't true of the fickle automobile market when fuel prices fluctuate. When gas prices are low, Americans, at least, go out and buy the biggest, baddest, most fuel-suckiest cars and trucks they can find. It's like a contest to see who can mainline the lowest gas-mileage numbers possible. Should gas prices tick up, as they did several times in the 1970s, 2000s, and at present, many of those inefficient, fuel-Hungry, Hungry Hippos get kicked to the curb in favor of more fuel-efficient rides, including (gasp) hybrids. That was perhaps one factor in the response to the Vancouver-located 2004 Ram SRT-10 we looked at on Wednesday. Rocking a Viper V10 and middle-finger-to-the-world single-digit fuel economy around town, that truck felt wholly out of tune with the times. At $49,900 Canadian Loonies, which works out to around $35,380 U.S., that also felt too rich for our collective blood, dropping the Dodge in a 64% 'No Dice' loss.