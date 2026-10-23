Data Center Builder Puts Construction Workers In Barge Previously Used To Detain Migrants, Welcome To Late-Stage Capitalism

We live in a dystopia now. We're at the point where an AI data center developer, having made big promises it hasn't kept, has brought in a barge once used to imprison immigrants to house extra construction contractors, reports Futurism.

The project is a 30-megawatt data center under construction in Glomfjord, Norway. Behind this project is Nscale, a British company that promises to do all the dirty work, from construction and hardware acquisition to dealing with all those pesky local regulators. They then lease facilities out to major players in the AI world. In theory, it's one-stop shopping for the likes of Google, Anthropic, and the like, without having to do any of the actual work themselves.

One problem with this plan is that Nscale, and other companies like it, have taken a page right out of the AI playbook: overpromise and underdeliver. The Glomfjord project is running six months behind schedule. It's currently only providing 6.4 megawatts of computing power instead of the promised 30.

According to Bloomberg, some of the delays have been the result of shoddy manufacturing, overworked employees, and a lack of health and safety standards. There have been major cooling system problems, which is a strange problem to have north of the Arctic Circle. A high-voltage cable was left outside to deteriorate for six months before being connected, with the completely predictable and avoidable result of an electrical fire. And then there's the issue of using a floating detention barge as housing. To say this project has issues would be an understatement.