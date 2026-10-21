Hyundai Elantra N Monochrome Is The Elantra N For Adults

Along with the deletion of the red bits, there are new black-painted forged wheels that look like they came off a way more expensive car, plus slightly tweaked styling for on the front and rear fascias, side skirts, and the brake calipers. It's available in two colors, Abyss Black Pearl and Performance Blue, although Hyundai says even those are "subject to market availability."

The rear spoiler and mirror caps are made from carbon fiber if you opt for an additional "Upper Trim" option, and based on the set of pictures Hyundai published, it looks like the Monochrome will be available with either the manual or automatic transmission. The interior has some new Alcantara trim, and the steering wheel is wrapped in the stuff while also gaining black buttons that really do make it look snazzy, and less toy-like than the standard blue finish.

Hyundai

As a professional lover of cool cars, I don't dislike how the regular Elantra N looks. It's appropriately shouty for what it is, and on an academic level, I think the industry needs more of that energy. But putting my 30-something self into the shoes of somebody who actually might buy one, the red stripe-y aesthetic would be a bit off-putting in certain grown-up life scenarios. Thankfully, the Monochrome doesn't replace the regular N, but — like when Hyundai gave it a DCT — instead makes it more appealing and accessible to a wider pool of people.

That said, this new addition comes at the tail end of this car's lifecycle, as the next-generation of Hyundai Elantra has been unveiled, and camouflaged prototypes of its inevitable N version have already been spied. Before that one takes over, the Hyundai Elantra N Monochrome will go on sale in its home market of Korea first in late October, and pricing is TBA. For reference, a regular Elantra N currently starts at $36,595 in America, including destination.