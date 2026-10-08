I'm Taking My Off Road Miata To Race In Baja Because I Make Poor Decisions

I've had some pretty dumb adventures in my life. For some, a pal had to drag me along, like when my friend Rebecca and I rode 50cc Chinese motorcycles across Mongolia for 11 days. Other adventures I have instigated all on my own. Racing a Mazda Miata in a Baja desert race is probably the stupidest idea I've come up with in a long time.

For some unknown reason I've decided that it is completely reasonable to pay over $6,000 in entry fees– along with paying for hotels, food, gas, prep and spares– to race 500 miles in Baja California in the NORRA 500 October 9-10 in Buddy the Off Road Miata. The cool part is you can follow along live with in-car footage thanks to Starlink and StarStream on my YouTube and Instagram page. Live tracking will be on the NORRA website. The uncool part? Buddy might just break in half.

I've raced in Baja before in a few different classes, but this will be the first Mexican race for Buddy. He's not new to racing though. I wrote about a race in Laughlin, here on the hallowed pages of Jalopnik, and Buddy and I even took first in class at the Mint 400...twice! But Baja is a whole different desert. Here the silt comes up fast and the g-outs even faster. You can be clamoring over rocks one second and then trying to survive the whoops the next. Baja is unforgiving and all I want to do is finish. That's right, our motto is JFF: Just F–ing Finish.