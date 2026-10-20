At $10,000, Would You Race To Buy This 1987 Chevy Sprint Turbo?
With its three cylinders and a turbo boost, today's Nice Price or No Dice Chevy Sprint was the tiniest hot hatch of its era. Now claimed restored and a show winner, we'll have to see how hot and bothered we get about its price.
While it's arguably not been a great year in general, 2026 has proven to be a stellar year for the horror movie genre. It began with a Best Supporting Actress Oscar win for Amy Madigan lauding her work in Zach Cregger's "Weapons," and wrapped up with that same director's well-received, extremely fun "Resident Evil" flick. In between, we had an "Obsession," and found ourselves lost in "Backrooms."
For many of us, however, the scariest stuff isn't on the silver screen, but in the doom-scrolled classifieds of Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. That's where you'll find the likes of the 2006 BMW 650i convertible we looked at on Monday. According to your comments, nothing is quite as terrifying, or as threatening to the health and well-being of your wallet, as an overly complicated, out-of-warranty older German car. Fortunately, we're all made of sterner stuff, and the lure of a rare manual transmission behind the Bimmer's V8 beating heart sealed the deal on the car's $12,499 asking price. That earned the car a narrow but still victorious 53% 'Nice Price' vote.
A triple threat
BMW is one of a number of automakers in the world to have offered a three-cylinder engine. Originally destined for the company's Mini brand, it also found its way into the i8 sports car. That's all history in the U.S., as the i8 is long dead and Mini dropped the triple from its North American engine lineup in 2024. If you still want to scratch that three-cylinder itch, Ford, Chevy, Buick, Nissan, and Toyota all have options. Alternatively, you could go with this 1987 Chevy Sprint Turbo, which is much smaller, and therefore far more parking-spot-friendly, than anything built in the modern era.
With just 998 ccs filling those three cylinders, this Sprint will also beat any of those modern cars on fuel economy. The downside, naturally, is that even with a turbocharger and intercooler fed through a mail-slot-like air intake, the Sprint lags behind the modern triples, producing only 70 horsepower. Happily, that's routed through a five-speed manual to make the most of what the three-cylinder can lay down.
Joining a Cult-us
Before we get too far into the weeds, though, note that–while badged as a Chevy–Japan's Suzuki actually built the Sprint. These cars went by many names in many markets, including the Swift, Forza, Pontiac Firefly, and in its home market, the Suzuki Cultus. In the U.S., it was sold as the Chevy Sprint and Suzuki Swift through its first generation. The next model, introduced in 1989, moved to GM's hodgepodge brand, Geo, where it was sold as the Metro, while Suzuki kept the Swift nameplate.
This one, in white over a gray interior, is claimed to have been carefully restored in 2012, including new paint, proper decals, and seating reupholstered in red rainbow cloth. Its seller cheekily describes it as "a cult favorite among enthusiasts of quirky 1980s cars." The car was originally from California, and more recently licensed in Nevada, as evidenced by its Silver State "SPRNTIN" license plate and the seller's description. A Chevy-focused used-car dealer in Aurora, Illinois, now offers it for sale.
Award winning
That older restoration is holding up very well, though the seller's claim that it took first place at the 2012 Japanese Classic Car Show in Long Beach, California, seems to rest on past glories, if you ask me.
More germane to our interests, the car has a claimed 50,000 miles on the clock, and comes with working A/C and the tiniest tires you can imagine. Those wrap steel wheels capped with plastic full-wheel covers, which were unique to the Turbo.
Add-ons include a rear hatch spoiler and an electric hatch lift, activated by a dashboard switch. According to the seller, the dashboard was removed and professionally restored as part of the 2012 glow-up. A Pioneer stereo with Bluetooth is a nod to modernity, but the rest of the interior is happily a throwback to the '80s, with the seat upholstery being an especially nice touch. A three-spoke steering wheel gives the cabin a sporty look, while the tall shifter might make you feel like you're mixing cake batter by hand with every gear change.
Small car, big price tag?
Chevy's Sprint, as were its various alternative-named siblings, was meant to be a throwaway car. As such, there are hardly enough left to start a pickleball game. The Turbo model was not a sales barn burner, making it even rarer to begin with. That's what makes this car so interesting: it's not only a survivor, but one that's been lovingly refreshed to let present and future generations see what once was. And it's not a dried-up prune of a museum piece, either. This is a driver with a clean title and seemingly ready for the road.
That road might have to wait, however, as the asking price is $10,000. That's a good 30% more than the car sold for when new, and while it's been restored and kept up, that new-car smell has probably long ago vacated the premises.
What do you think? Does this little Chevy's rarity and award-winning condition make it a reasonable bargain at that $10,000 asking price? Or does that price mean this Sprint's race is already lost?
You decide!
Chicago, Illinois Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to Whatsupdohc for the hookup!
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