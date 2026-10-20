At $10,000, Would You Race To Buy This 1987 Chevy Sprint Turbo?

With its three cylinders and a turbo boost, today's Nice Price or No Dice Chevy Sprint was the tiniest hot hatch of its era. Now claimed restored and a show winner, we'll have to see how hot and bothered we get about its price.

While it's arguably not been a great year in general, 2026 has proven to be a stellar year for the horror movie genre. It began with a Best Supporting Actress Oscar win for Amy Madigan lauding her work in Zach Cregger's "Weapons," and wrapped up with that same director's well-received, extremely fun "Resident Evil" flick. In between, we had an "Obsession," and found ourselves lost in "Backrooms."

For many of us, however, the scariest stuff isn't on the silver screen, but in the doom-scrolled classifieds of Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. That's where you'll find the likes of the 2006 BMW 650i convertible we looked at on Monday. According to your comments, nothing is quite as terrifying, or as threatening to the health and well-being of your wallet, as an overly complicated, out-of-warranty older German car. Fortunately, we're all made of sterner stuff, and the lure of a rare manual transmission behind the Bimmer's V8 beating heart sealed the deal on the car's $12,499 asking price. That earned the car a narrow but still victorious 53% 'Nice Price' vote.