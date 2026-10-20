Honda And Toyota Want A Robotic Future

It's October 20, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at a dream of robotic auto manufacturing, and European EV hunger. We'll also look at Waymo's plans for world domination, and yet further recalls from Ford.

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